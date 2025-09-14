Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New James Bond writer Steven Knight has suggested that British people shouldn’t “glorify division” and that the nation’s “creative nationalism” should be celebrated instead.

Knight, 66, who created hit shows such as Peaky Blinders and A Thousand Blows, has bemoaned the current toxic rhetoric sweeping through Britain, which he believes has come from the US.

“I think if you’re loyal to Britain, you’re loyal to Britishness,” he said.

“And what Britishness has always been is a sense of humour, tolerance, getting on with it, and not glorifying the division. I don’t like this ‘they’re terrible, they’re awful, they’re the liberal elite, I hate them’ thing.”

As a solution, Knight proposed that Brits should be celebrating the creative and cultural achievements of the country.

“Creative nationalism is something I would absolutely be completely in favour of,” he told The Times. “We can’t allow ourselves to start pretending that we’re like other people. We’re not. We have to be ourselves. That’s what we should be raising flags about: the Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Crown, our fantastic actors”

open image in gallery Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will write the next James Bond movie ( Getty )

Knight is currently working on the script for the 26th Bond movie, details of which are being kept firmly under wraps.

The film is being directed by Dune’s Denis Villeneuve but has yet to announce its cast, including who will replace Daniel Craig as 007.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live in August, Knight said that writing a Bond film “has always been on my bucket list.”

“It's fantastic to be invited to do it – I can't wait to get started,” he added. “I'm hoping that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will be imbued into me and I will be able to produce something that's the same but different, and better, stronger and bolder.”

The next Bond film will be the first after the franchise changed hands, with Amazon MGM taking full creative control earlier this year in a deal with long-time stewards Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. It will be overseen by producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

open image in gallery Daniel Craig last played Bond in 2021’s ‘No Time to Die’ ( PA )

Meanwhile, Knight is gearing up to release his latest TV show, Netflix’s House of Guinness, which centres on the family behind the famous Irish stout brewery.

Knight is also known for writing films such as Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises, and Locke.

His most recent screenplay to be produced was Maria, the biopic of opera singer Maria Callas, which starred Angelina Jolie and was directed by Pablo Larraín.