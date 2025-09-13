London protests live: Thousands gather for Tommy Robinson ‘Unite the kingdom’ march and counter-demonstrations
Huge crowds have gathered in central London for a march organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and anti-racism counter protests.
More than 1,000 police officers have been deployed in the capital in a bid to prevent clashes, as thousands arrived at the so-called ‘Unite the kingdom’ march organised by Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
A counter-protest, called March Against Fascism, organised by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR), is also taking place in the city on Saturday where more than a hundred people gathered outside Russell Square ahead of the march.
Meanwhile men carrying Union and St George’s cross flags were seen sitting outside central London pubs, while others carrying cans of alcohol walked towards the start point of Robinson’s march, which begins near Waterloo Bridge and finishes at the southern end of Whitehall.
Pockets of the crowd in Blackfriars were chanting “f*** you Starmer” while London Underground trains were packed with people seemingly on the way to the protest.
Scotland Yard said barriers will be in place to keep a large “sterile area” between the two groups, with officers deployed there to “minimise the risk of disorder” if the groups were to come together.
Labour trying to 'out-racist the racists all summer'
The Labour Government has been “trying to out-racist the racists all summer”, the co-convener of Stand Up to Racism said as she opened the rally speeches at Russell Square.
As a counter-protest to the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ March, gathered in Russell Square, Sabby Dhalu, co-convenor, told the crowd: “We’ve got to acknowledge that the events over the summer – all of the far-right protests, all of the far-right uniting behind this toxic narrative, and Reform UK and Nigel Farage, along with Tory politicians like Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman encouraging the protesters, attending the protests in various parts of the country – has meant that we are going to see a very big Tommy Robinson demonstration today.”
She added: “Sadly that narrative has been conceded to by the Labour Government who have been trying to out-racist the racists all summer, which has just fed this toxic narrative and hatred and racism towards refugees.”
Ms Dhalu was followed by author, historian and child sexual abuse survivor Louise Raw – the founder of Survivors Against Fascism – who claimed some far-right protesters who have spoken out against sex attacks were offenders themselves.
“We know the far-right do not stand with survivors, they create survivors”, she said.
Police not using facial recognition
Police are not using live facial recognition in its policing of the “Unite the Kingdom” demonstration which is beginning on London’s south bank.
It said: “We’re using a mobile CCTV van to help monitor the build up of crowds. Officers have been asked if it’s using ‘live facial recognition’ – we can confirm it is not.”
The live facial recognition technology – which captures people’s faces in real-time CCTV cameras – was used in the policing operation at the Notting Hill Carnival.
'No incidents of note so far', says Scotland Yard
Scotland Yard said there “have been no incidents of note so far” as the “Unite the Kingdom” march set off towards Whitehall.
As people gathered outside London’s South Bank, US and Israeli flags were among those held by the crowd around Stamford Street.
People were also seen displaying a variety of messages on flags and placards on London’s South Bank at the Unite the Kingdom protest meeting point.
One man held up a placard which read “Starmer is a paedo’s best friend”, while others waved England flags with the words “stop the boats”, “Charlie Kirk RIP”, and “enough is enough, save our children”.
Where are the marches happening?
The Unite the Kingdom march and rally organised by Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, began in Stamford Street near Waterloo Bridge.
The crowds will march towards the southern end of Whitehall.
The Stand Up to Racism counter-protest will form up in Russell Square from midday before marching via Kingsway, Aldwych and the Strand to the northern end of Whitehall for a rally.
Both demonstrations will be separated by barriers with a “sterile area” to minimise the risk of clashes between the groups.
Ant Middleton and Katie Hopkins arrive at march
Ant Middleton, Katie Hopkins and an MEP for the populist German AFD party featured in a video posted by Tommy Robinson titled “the A team” on X.
They, along with other right-wing social media personalities were sitting and laughing around a table, waiting for the march to Whitehall to begin.
Outside on the streets, protesters waving flags, some adorned in knight outfits or union flag suits could be heard chanting Robinson’s name on his livestream which currently has more than 250,000 viewers.
From the crowd, a man from New Zealand said he had flown over with “about 100 of my warriors” to take part in the march.
Crowds shout anti-Starmer chants in London
Hundreds of people were gathered outside Blackfriars station and lined along Blackfriars Bridge before Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally.
Pockets of the crowd started chanting “f**k you Starmer” while many were wearing or holding England and Union flags
London Underground trains heading towards the station were packed with people seemingly on the way to the demonstration.
Watch: Thousands turn out for Tommy Robinson rally in central London
Counter protesters gather for anti-racism march
More than a hundred people have gathered outside Russell Square before the March Against Fascism counter-protest.
People milled around with placards that said “refugees welcome” and “oppose Tommy Robinson”, and chants of “say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here” started at around 11:20am.
The SUTR protest will form up in Russell Square from midday before marching via Kingsway, Aldwych and the Strand to the northern end of Whitehall for a rally.
The march will be led by hundreds of women, SUTR said, including independent MP Diane Abbott.
Eight police vans – from Warwickshire Police, West Midlands Police and the Metropolitan Police – lined Woburn Street which runs alongside the square.
