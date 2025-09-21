Steve Martin cancels tour stops hours before showtime due to health issue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Martin has canceled multiple comedy tour stops due to Covid.

The comedian, 80, and his Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short were scheduled to perform in Virginia Beach and Richmond, Virginia this weekend as part of their The Dukes of Funnytown! Tour. Martin shared news of the two cancelations shortly before showtime Friday.

“Dear Virginia Beach and Richmond. Sadly, I have come down with Covid. I can’t possibly do the shows that you deserve. So Marty and I must cancel tonight & tomorrow. But we will return under better circumstances,” Martin wrote in an initial Instagram post caption featuring a photo of a sad-looking dog wearing Mickey Mouse ears.

He followed up hours later with another post, this time a photo of a joint flu and Covid test, showing a positive line indicating the latter, with the jokey caption: “Hey! No flu!”

Ticket holders for those performances will receive a refund.

Steve Martin has canceled multiple comedy tour stops due to Covid ( NBC )

Fans offered well wishes to Martin in the comments section of his Instagram posts. “I hope you feel better very soon, Steve. Take extra care of you,” one person wrote while another said: “Please come back when you feel better. Ive wanted to see you in person for over 40 years.”

The duo is next scheduled to appear October 4 in Florida, a date rescheduled from January after Short contracted Covid.

They’ll then continue on with their tour, stopping in cities including Las Vegas, Boston, Pittsburgh, and Austin. The tour is set to conclude in Cleveland in April 2026.

Martin and Short attended last Sunday’s Emmy Awards alongside Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez. Currently in its fifth season, the hit Hulu show is releasing episodes weekly.

The show was nominated for seven Emmys, including an acting nod for Short, but ultimately walked away empty handed. Since its inception, it has received 56 total nominations, winning seven trophies.

Longtime collaborators Martin and Short star with Gomez as three New York City true crime sleuths. Neighbors Oliver Putnam (Short), Mabel Mora ( Gomez) and Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) continuously find themselves wrapped up in solving grisly murders.

Season five features a brand new murder mystery along with a new set of guest stars, including Renée Zellweger, Keegan-Michael Key, Christoph Waltz, and Logan Lerman.

The first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building season five premiered September 9 on Hulu, with weekly episodes debuting on Tuesdays.