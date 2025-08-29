Selena Gomez shares behind-the-scenes look at her bachelorette party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Selena Gomez has shared a behind-the-scenes look into her bachelorette trip to Mexico, ahead of her wedding to record producer Benny Blanco.

The 33-year-old singer was joined by a group of friends in Cabo San Lucas and shared photos from the beachside pre-wedding festivities to Instagram on Thursday (28 August).

Gomez donned several bridal party outfits for the occasion, including white mini sundresses, white bikinis, and a veil embroidered with the words “bride to be”.

The singer also posed alongside rose gold balloons that spelled out “Mrs Levin”, in reference to Blanco’s real surname, which she’ll seemingly adopt after they tie the knot this autumn.

In addition to the photographs of Gomez celebrating alongside her friends on a yacht, the singer included a video showing the group being serenaded by a mariachi band and dining alfresco on the beach.

It appeared that her friends also took care to decorate her bedroom with the word “bride” spelled in balloons, a sash with the words “bride to be”, fans and T-shirts bearing her and Blanco’s initials.

The bridal party were also seen watching the 2005 film Wedding Crashers on the sand, as well as dancing and singing around the scenic villa they were staying in for the trip.

Gomez used Katy Perry’s 2010 hit “Teenage Dream”, which Blanco co-wrote and co-produced, to accompany the footage.

While Gomez partied in Mexico, Blanco had his bachelor party in Las Vegas, writing he would “never forget” the weekend, alongside photos of him eating caviar and visiting a spa.

Blanco and Gomez got engaged last December after over a year of dating and have since released a joint album entitled I Said I Love You First. The couple are reported to be tying the knot in September in Montecito, California.

However, neither Gomez nor Blanco have confirmed the claims, with Blanco claiming in June that they hadn’t set a date.

Selena Gomez and friends on her bachelorette trip in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico ( Instagram @selenagomez )

Blanco did, however, reveal that singer Ed Sheeran would be top of the wedding invite list, after the pair previously collaborated on hits including “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill”.

The music producer said: “I just told him, ‘I’m gonna have a wedding and you’re gonna come to the wedding.’”

Gomez’s close friend and fellow pop star Taylor Swift, who got engaged to her boyfriend of two years this week, is also expected to be among guests at the two-day celebration.