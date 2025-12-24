Netflix announces return of beloved sci-fi favourite Stargate SG-1 to streaming catalogue
Acclaimed series is returning to the streamer in February
Netflix has announced that the acclaimed sci-fi series Stargate SG-1 is returning to its streaming catalogue.
The series, adapted from the 1994 film Stargate with James Spader and Kurt Russell, originally ran on Showtime and the Sci Fi network between 1997 and 2007.
It was confirmed this week that all 10 seasons (comprising 214 episodes) of Stargate SG-1 would be added to Netflix in the US and select international territories, including the UK.
The show will arrive on the streaming service on 15 February 2026.
Stargate SG-1 follows a team of spacefarers (played by actors including Richard Dean Anderson, Michael Shanks, Amanda Tapping, and Christopher Judge) who explore the galaxy using a mysterious alien portal.
Following the success of Stargate SG-1, a number of spin-off series were produced, including Stargate Infinity, Stargate Atlantis, Stargate Universe, and Stargate Origins. A new spin-off is also currently in development by Prime Video.
Stargate SG-1 is often cited among the best sci-fi series of all time, and news of its Netflix debut has been welcomed by fans who shared reactions on social media.
“Looks like #Stargate SG-1 is landing back on @netflix in February, all 10 seasons. Happy happy, joy joy!” one person wrote on X/Twitter.
“They’ve just put FRINGE and STARGATE:SG1 on streaming so I'll see you in a couple of months, OK?” another quipped.
You can find a list of everything new arriving on Netflix this month here.
