Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Park delivered a shocking twist as the subversive animation’s 28th season came to an end and President Donald Trump came out on top.

The series has consistently drawn the ire of the White House this year by mocking the president, with a spokesperson for the administration dismissing South Park as “uninspired” and a “fourth-rate show.”

A running plot line has concerned Satan being impregnated by Trump and the president’s subsequent plotting with Vice President JD Vance to abort the baby without anyone’s knowledge.

The baby, who would have become the Antichrist, was due to be born in this week’s Christmas-themed season finale. The episode, titled “The Crap Out”, brought back the Satan-worshipping Woodland Critters from 2014 episode “Woodland Critter Christmas”.

The story appeared to be heading for a showdown after Satan learned of Trump’s plans to abort the child, along with his infidelities with Vance, from Towelie, a fan-favorite character who dates back to 2001. Trump, Vance and Peter Thiel then joined forces with Jesus Christ in an attempt to prevent the birth of the Antichrist.

But in a last-minute twist it was revealed that the fetus had apparently killed itself while still in the womb. In a direct reference to the controversy surrounding the death of Jeffrey Epstein, footage of the fetus actually carrying out the act was missing.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and JD Vance disguised as Santa Claus and an elf collecting for the Salvation Army in the Christmas-themed season finale of 'South Park' ( Comedy Central )

open image in gallery Satan does Donald Trump's laundry in the season finale of 'South Park' ( Comedy Central )

In the episode, a doctor tells Trump and Satan: “I'm afraid you can see it all in the video. The baby got ahold of some bed sheets. There's a couple minutes missing from the ultrasound, but it's definitely a suicide.”

A spoof Fox News report showed the same footage, with a reporter saying: “Fox News has analyzed the ultrasound. You can see the baby probably considering suicide right here... and then a little bit missing... and it killed itself. Obvious confirmation of suicide.”

open image in gallery Satan and Trump in bed together in ‘South Park’ ( Comedy Central )

Last month, South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker said in an interview that they have found politics impossible to avoid this season.

“It’s not that we got all political,” Parker told The New York Times. “It’s that politics became pop culture.”

Stone added that speaking out against the Trump administration had become “taboo.” He continued: “Trey and I are attracted to that like flies to honey. Oh, that’s where the taboo is? Over there? OK, then we’re over there.”

Parker went on to clarify that their targets can come from all sides of the political spectrum.

“We’re just very down-the-middle guys,” he said. “Any extremists of any kind, we make fun of. We did it for years with the woke thing. That was hilarious to us. And this is hilarious to us.”