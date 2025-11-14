Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Park viewers have been left “traumatized” by a sex scene that roasted Donald Trump and JD Vance.

The animated series continued to pull no punches with its mockery of the president and vice-president in a new episode that featured a homoerotic encounter between the pair.

In the latest instalment of the scathing satire, Vance managed to worm his way out of a punishment for treason and ended up in bed with Trump after having a soak in a hot tub together at the White House.

Fans are predicting a response from the Trump administration, with one writing: “South Park is definitely going to trigger another White House response tomorrow bc holy s***.”

Another viewer said, “Watching South Park. I’m now traumatized.” One person posted on X (Twitter): “Thanks for the nightmares I’m gonna have tonight South Park.”

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have made a habit of mocking Trump and Vance. An earlier episode saw Trump ask Vance to apply baby oil to the series regular character of Satan while they were in bed together.

In response to the show, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said: “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

‘South Park’ roasts Donald Trump and JD Vance in a sex scene ( Paramount )

In an interview with The New York Times, Parker and Stone said they found the subject matter of Trump to be impossible to avoid.

“It’s not that we got all political,” said Parker. “It’s that politics became pop culture.” Stone added that speaking out against the Trump administration had become “taboo”.

“Trey and I are attracted to that like flies to honey. Oh, that’s where the taboo is? Over there? OK, then we’re over there.”

Parker clarified that their targets can come from all sides of the political spectrum.

“We’re just very down-the-middle guys,” he said. “Any extremists of any kind we make fun of. We did it for years with the woke thing. That was hilarious to us. And this is hilarious to us.”