South Park takes aim at FCC chair Brendan Carr in first episode since death of Charlie Kirk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Park depicts a hapless Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in this week’s new episode, the first since the assassination of MAGA activist Charlie Kirk.

Carr has courted controversy this week after putting pressure on ABC to take Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air.

The fifth episode of season 27, titled “Conflict of Interest”, finds Kyle upset after he learns his schoolmates are using a prediction markets app to bet on whether his mother will bomb a hospital in Gaza.

When he calls the app’s strategic advisor, who it emerges is Donald Trump Jr, he instructs him to call the FCC as they’re “dealing with all the offensive stuff now.”

When Carr’s character later goes to the White House, he ends up falling afoul of various slapstick schemes that President Donald Trump is using in an attempt to abort the child he’s having with Satan. Carr is depicted falling down greased stairs, eating a poisoned meal, and contracting toxoplasmosis from cat feces. The latter illness threatens to rob Carr of his “freedom of speech”.

At one point, JD Vance threatens Carr and directly references Carr’s threat to ABC over Kimmel: “We can do this the easy way, or the hard way.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump serving a poisoned meal to Satan in the latest South Park episode 'Conflict of Interest' ( Comedy Central )

The episode was initially delayed last week after co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said they failed to hit their deadline.

In a statement posted on X, Parker and Stone said: “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done.

“This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

The show will return in three weeks time and then go back to its fortnightly schedule, with new installments arriving every other Wednesday from October 15 to December 10.

It is extremely rare for the show to miss its production deadline. In 2013, an episode titled “Goth Kids 3: Dawn of Posers” was delayed due to a power outage at the studio.

open image in gallery Kyle, Jimmy and Jesus in the latest South Park episode 'Conflict of Interest' ( Comedy Central )

Earlier this month, Comedy Central removed a rerun of a recent South Park episode that mocked Charlie Kirk from its cable schedule.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

The episode in question, “Got a Nut”, first aired on August 6, 2025. It showed South Park mainstay Eric Cartman visiting college campuses for “debates” like Kirk, adopting his hairstyle and mannerisms.

The episode, which ends with the ‘Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters’ being handed out, was described as “hilarious” by Kirk himself in a TikTok posted on August 7.