South Park delays new episode as creators say they ‘didn’t get it done in time’

There will be no new South Park episode tonight as the show’s creators say they missed their deadline.

The fifth episode of season 27 will now air on Comedy Central next week on September 24 instead.

In a statement posted on X, co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said: “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done.

“This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

The show is set to return to its fortnightly schedule after the next episode, with new installments arriving every other Wednesday from October 15 to December 10.

It is extremely rare for the show to miss its production deadline. In 2013, an episode titled “Goth Kids 3: Dawn of Posers” was delayed due to a power outage at the studio.

Last week, Comedy Central removed a rerun of a recent South Park episode that mocked Charlie Kirk from its cable schedule.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

The episode in question, “Got a Nut”, first aired on August 6, 2025. It showed South Park mainstay Eric Cartman visiting college campuses for “debates” like Kirk, adopting his hairstyle and mannerisms.

The episode, which ends with the ‘Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters’ being handed out, was described as “hilarious” by Kirk himself in a TikTok posted on Aug. 7.

While a rerun of the episode was removed from the Comedy Central schedule, it remains available to stream on Paramount+.

Some MAGA diehards went as far as to blame South Park for Kirk’s death.

“You know what, f*** it. Let’s blame South Park,” one wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Blame the media. Blame leftist rhetoric. These people hate you and want to see you dead. If they’ll kill Charlie Kirk and piss on his grave, they’ll do it to any of us.”

On social media, several fans have speculated that the recent news may have affected the production of this week’s episode.

“100% has something to do with recent events changing the episode/story arcs,” wrote one on X.

Another added: “They better have Cartman crying over Charlie Kirk.”

Generally fans expressed support after the announcement, with one writing: “It's a bummer that the episode of SOUTH PARK got delayed, but I appreciate the honesty! Looking forward to seeing what you all come up with next week!”