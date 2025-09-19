Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Charlie Kirk Show’s executive producer Andrew Colvet shared on Wednesday that Kirk “loved that he was featured” on South Park and urged Paramount to restore the now-removed episode.

The episode in question, from 6 August and titled “Got a Nut”, shows South Park mainstay Eric Cartman visiting college campuses for “debates” like Kirk, adopting his hairstyle and mannerisms. The episode, which ends with the ‘Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters’ being handed out, was described as “hilarious” by Kirk himself in a TikTok posted on 7 August.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University last week.

open image in gallery Charlie Kirk’s producer Andrew Colvet shared on Wednesday that Kirk ‘loved that he was featured’ on South Park ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

In the wake of Kirk’s death, Comedy Central removed a scheduled rerun of the episode. It remains available to stream on Paramount+.

On X, formerly Twitter, Culvert insisted that Kirk wouldn’t want the episode off rotation and urged Comedy Central’s parent company Paramount to bring it back.

“As someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in South Park,” Kolvet wrote on Wednesday. “He told me many times. He would want the episode back up.”

In July, Kirk told Fox News that he had been a fan of the show “his entire life” and that “conservatives should be able to take a joke”.

“Honestly, my first reaction is that I kinda laughed,” he said. “They’re going to obviously make fun of me [...] but I think it’s kind of funny and it kind of goes to show the cultural impact and the resonance that our movement has been able to achieve.”

Kirk added he couldn’t believe the skit at first and thought it was “an AI troll.”

“We as conservatives should be able to take a joke, we shouldn’t take ourselves so seriously – that’s something that the left has always done,” he said, calling it a “great detriment to them and the movement.”

open image in gallery A parody of Charlie Kirk was depicted in an August episode of South Park ( Paramount+ )

The right-wing political activist and US president Donald Trump ally was shot on 10 September, as he responded to a question about gun violence and mass shootings, during a speaking engagement for his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University.

Kirk’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, has been formally charged with aggravated murder as prosecutors said they plan to seek the death penalty in the case.