The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is returning to screens Thursday with yet another drama-filled season.

Hulu’s hit reality show, which concluded its second season in July, documents the lives of a group of Mormon social media influencers who gained recognition for their “MomTok” content.

While the series primarily spotlights the women — Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews and Layla Taylor — many of their husbands make on-screen appearances as well.

As is common in the Mormon community, many married young, and some have since divorced.

Here, we take a look back at their relationships and how they developed.

Jennifer and Zac Affleck

open image in gallery Jennifer and Zac Affleck have been married since 2019 and share three children ( zacaffleck/Instagram )

Jennifer Affleck was just 18 when she married Zac, then 21. They met on the Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018, before getting engaged in 2019 and tying the knot that June.

After two years of marriage, they welcomed their first child, daughter Nora, in 2021, followed by son Luca in 2023 and daughter Penelope earlier this year.

During the first season of SLOMW, the couple faced significant relationship hurdles, primarily stemming from Zac’s controlling behavior — which some of their co-stars called “typical” for traditional Mormon men.

“It’s not easy being vulnerable as a Mormon and showing what actually happens sometimes in Mormon relationships,” Affleck acknowledged on a May episode of The Viall Files podcast.

“Hopefully people within the Mormon culture can look at our relationship and reflect on theirs and say like, ‘Hey, I think we kind of struggle with that too,” she added. “Or maybe my husband has fed into the patriarchy and isn’t treating me right.’ I want to be an example of that.”

They briefly split between seasons one and two of SLOMW, but have since reconciled. “I feel like our relationship has never been stronger because I have found my voice and I’m still in the process of that,” Affleck disclosed on The Viall Files podcast.

Whitney and Conner Leavitt

open image in gallery Whitney and Conner Leavitt have been married since August 2016 ( Getty Images )

Whitney Leavitt, 32, and her husband, Conner, have been married since 2016. While they had run in the same circle since the 2010s when Leavitt was matched with Conner’s family on her mission trip, they didn’t officially meet until 2015.

They were first introduced on a double date with two friends they had promised to be wingmen for. They wed the next year.

Together, the couple has three children: Sedona, Liam and Billy Gene.

Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura

open image in gallery Jessi Ngatikaura has been married to her husband, Jordan, since 2020 ( Getty Images for Disney )

Jessi Ngatikaura, 33, and her husband, Jordan, 31, have been married since 2020. In that time, the parents of three have also faced their relationship ups and downs, including the alleged cheating scandal that rocked viewers during the season two finale.

During the summer of 2024, Ngatikaura and four of her co-stars flew to Italy to film a crossover episode with Vanderpump Villa. There, Ngatikaura allegedly became romantically involved with Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette. They were allegedly caught kissing in Los Angeles a month after filming, with Brunette later claiming that they slept together.

Ngatikaura has yet to directly address the affair accusations; however, following the season two release, Ngatikaura admitted on a May episode of The Viall Files podcast that she and Jordan were going through a rough patch.

“We’re trying our best — but things are a little tricky right now. I’m excited to hopefully someday share more about that. But right now it’s just real life and it’s hard,” she confessed, adding that they were “working through things.”

Mayci and Jacob Neeley

open image in gallery Mayci Neeley married her husband, Jacob, in 2018 ( maycineeley/Instagram )

Mayci Neeley, 30, married Jacob, 29, in 2018, three years after the tragic death of her boyfriend, Arik Mack, who was killed in a car crash in March 2015.

Following Mack’s heartbreaking death, Neeley gave birth to their son, Hudson, in September of that year.

When her son was seven months old, Neeley met Jacob through mutual friends. But, as a single mother, she was hesitant to start a new relationship. They remained friends for a “long time” before their relationship evolved into something more, Neeley wrote in a 2022 op-ed for The Mirror. “Jacob helped to heal my broken heart,” she added.

The two have since welcomed two daughters, Harlow and Charli May. In 2023, Neeley announced that Jacob had officially adopted Hudson.

Demi and Bret Engemann

open image in gallery Demi and Bret Engemann got married in April 2021 ( demilucymay/Instagram )

Demi Engemann, 30, was married to her first husband, Blake Corbin, from 2015 to 2020. The two welcomed their daughter, Maude, in 2017. However, following Maude’s birth, Engemann struggled with postpartum depression, which led to the breakdown of her marriage and their eventual divorce in June 2020.

Shortly after finalizing their divorce, Engemann reconnected with childhood family friend Bret Engemann, whom she admitted to always having had a “little crush” on growing up, in a 2023 TikTok video.

Despite their significant 16-year age gap, the two began dating casually in the summer of 2020. A few months later, in March 2021, they wed in an intimate ceremony. Engemann is a stepmother to Bret’s two children, Rome and Cole, from two previous relationships.

Mikayla Matthews and Jace Terry

open image in gallery Mikayla Taylor (right) has been married to husband Jace Terry since 2018 ( mikayla__matt/Instagram )

One of the youngest of the wives, 25-year-old Mikayla Matthews has been married to her husband, Jace Terry, since 2018. They first met after she left home at just 15, she shared in a 2021 TikTok video.

When she was 17, Matthews gave birth to their son, Beckham. They got married the following year and have added three daughters: Haven, five, Tommie, three, and Lottie June, four months.

In March, Matthews celebrated their seventh anniversary, writing on Instagram: “7 years married to my best friend. He sticks by me and cheers me on in every aspect of my life.

“Has truly carried me through chronic illness and all the struggles that have come with it the last 3 years,” she added, referring to her undiagnosed skin condition. “Wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”

Taylor Frankie Paul

open image in gallery Taylor Frankie Paul was married to her ex-husband, Tate, for six years before they divorced in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Lead MomToker Taylor Frankie Paul, 31, first shot to internet fame by sharing glimpses into her life raising two children — daughter, Indy, and son, Ocean — with her then-husband, Tate Paul.

After six years of marriage, the pair announced their divorce in 2022. At the time, Frankie Paul disclosed to her TikTok followers that they were splitting after she had crossed a boundary in their “soft-swinging” agreement.

Frankie Paul revealed that she had fallen in love with one of the men she had been “soft swinging” with, Dakota Mortensen. The two then entered into an on-and-off relationship and welcomed their son, Ever, together last March. They broke up in May of this year.

Currently, Frankie Paul is single and preparing to lead season 22 of The Bachelorette.

Layla Taylor

open image in gallery Layla Taylor divorced Clayton Wessel in 2023, after three years of marriage and two sons ( Getty Images )

Layla Taylor, the 24-year-old single mother of two, was married to her ex-husband, Clayton Wessel, for three years until their divorce in 2023.

The pair met when Taylor, then 19, moved to Utah. A year into their on-and-off relationship, Taylor got pregnant, prompting them to get married.

In retrospect, Taylor described their relationship as “toxic.”

“It was killing me slowly, just begging someone to be with me and choose me,” she told Teen Vogue in May. “Eventually, I just had to put myself first and choose myself.”

As of now, she is still a single mother, raising her two sons, Oliver “Ollie” Clay and Maxwell Dean.

open image in gallery (L-R) The cast of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' Jessi Ngatikaura, Taylor Frankie Paul, Miranda McWhorter, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor, pose together ahead of season three ( Disney )

The show also features Miranda McWhorter, who was involved in the swinging scandal that led to the television show. She has since divorced her husband, Chase McWhorter, with whom she shares two children. Miranda joined the show during season two and remains part of the cast.

Season three of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres Thursday on Hulu.