Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a shocking season two finale revealed an alleged bombshell affair and a failed coup attempt, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is finally ready to unpack the drama.

The hit reality series, which documents the lives of a group of Mormon social media influencers who gained recognition for their “MomTok” content, returns Thursday with its third season on Hulu. Led by Taylor Frankie Paul, the main cast includes Jennifer Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mikayla Matthews, Layla Taylor and Miranda McWhorter.

According to an official logline, TSLOMW is back as “damaging revelations and allegations threaten [MomTok’s] future.”

“The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift; trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur,” it adds. “When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #Momtok and #Dadtok erupts. With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation?”

How did we get here? Read below for a recap of where season two left things.

open image in gallery The cast of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' from left to right: Jessi Ngatikaura, Jennifer Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayla Matthews, Layla Taylor and Demi Engemann ( Disney )

Perhaps the most explosive scandal to surface in season two’s finale, “The Book of Salvation,” was that Ngatikaura had an alleged affair with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette.

Brunette, who first met Ngatikaura while filming the 2024 Vanderpump Villa and SLOMW crossover episode in Italy, made the jaw-dropping claims to Taylor while at a ski resort in Park City, Utah.

Though rumors of an affair had been percolating since the two were allegedly spotted kissing in Los Angeles a month after filming, Taylor took matters into her own hands to try and gain clarity on the situation.

As the two discussed what happened in Italy last summer, Brunette admitted that he initially tried hooking up with Engemann, but she ended up shutting down his advances.

Brunette then went on to insinuate that he and Ngatikaura hadn’t just kissed but had also slept together.

“It’s not like this was just some freaking one-night stand,” he told Taylor, who replied stunned, “No, it’s a full-blown f***ing affair.”

open image in gallery 'Vanderpump Villa's' Marciano Brunette (left) claimed he had an affair with 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Jessi Ngatikaura (right) ( Disney )

Brunette further went on to claim that Ngatikaura’s husband, Jordan, “doesn’t know the truth about how extensive it was,” and that he and Ngatikaura had “tried meeting up” additional times to continue their alleged dalliance.

Ngatikaura has denied the initial kissing allegations, saying in an episode, “If I was dumb enough to do that, I wouldn’t do it in public.”

She has yet to directly address the affair allegations; however, in a TikTok video posted the day after the finale aired, the 33-year-old mother of three teased, “I’ll speak when I can.”

Taylor later reposted the clip to her Instagram Story, writing: “That [meet] up with Marciano was the opposite of what I expected, and I can’t wait for the truth to be shown. I love you Jess.”

Brunette has spoken out on social media saying the full truth would be revealed in time.

Meanwhile, the season also ended with a major rift among the show’s cast, sparked by Engemann’s failed attempts to overthrow Frankie Paul as the group’s leader.

open image in gallery Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul during the season two reunion of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' ( Disney )

Much of Engemann’s season two storyline revolved around her feud with Frankie Paul. In the finale, things came to a heated climax when Engemann threatened to leave #MomTok if Frankie Paul stayed. Instead of supporting Engemann like she’d hoped, most of the women sided with Frankie Paul.

Despite her absence from season two’s July reunion special, Engemann is indeed returning for season three.

As for where Engemann and Frankie Paul stand at the moment, the latter reminded fans that the drama “happened months ago.”

“I know it feels like right now for everyone else — so fresh and so heated — and I get it, because we were the same way when we’re in it. But you have to remember, time has passed for us. Time heals all wounds,” she said in a June interview with Variety. “Let it go. Let it pass through, so I can live happy.”

Season three of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns Thursday on Hulu. All 10 episodes will drop at once.