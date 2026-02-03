Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sherri, the daytime talk show hosted by actor and comedian Sherri Shepherd, is coming to an end after four seasons.

The decision was announced by Debmar-Mercury, the Lionsgate-owned syndicated TV production company, on Monday.

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production — which has found strong creative momentum this season — or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in a statement.

“We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

Production on Sherri’s fourth season will continue as scheduled, with the final episodes set to air this fall.

open image in gallery Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show has been axed after four seasons, its producers announced ( Getty )

open image in gallery ‘Sherri’ first aired in 2022 after Shepherd’s successful stint as a guest host on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ ( 2022 Invision )

The Independent has contacted Shepherd’s representatives for comment.

Sheri debuted in 2022 after the actor’s stint as guest host of The Wendy Williams Show. Shepherd was previously a full-time co-host on The View from 2007 to 2014.

“I’ve always dreamed about this,” Shepherd told People magazine in 2022 after her own show was announced. “I always wanted something where I could make people laugh, that's always been my why, to make people feel good.”

The news of Sherri’s cancellation came just hours after Kelly Clarkson announced the end of her eponymous NBC talk show after seven seasons.

The singer, 43, said in a statement posted to social media that she came to the decision in order to “prioritize” her children.

In August last year, Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two children, died from cancer at the age of 48.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at [The Kelly Clarkson Show], both in Los Angeles and New York,” Clarkson wrote on Instagram Monday.

“There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.

“Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting [The Kelly Clarkson Show]. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.

“This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

In a statement confirming the news, Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, added: “The Kelly Clarkson Show has been an extraordinary collaboration.

“I’m grateful to Kelly for bringing her talent and energy to this. Her warmth, quick sense of humor and connection with people created a show that made fans feel seen, heard and a little bit better about their day.

“We couldn’t have achieved the show’s success without our exceptional showrunner/EP Alex Duda, whose vision, leadership and unwavering commitment across all seven seasons have guided us through unprecedented times and a cross-country move. Together with producers, staff and crew, they created a legacy to be proud of.”