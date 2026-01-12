Sheinelle Jones makes emotional Today debut with Jenna Bush Hager
Hoda Kotb and Kathy Lee Gifford surprised the hosts during Monday’s show
Sheinelle Jones has made an emotional debut as Jenna Bush Hager’s permanent co-host on the brand new Today with Jenna & Sheinelle show.
There was not a dry eye in the house during Monday’s surprise-filled premiere as Hager welcomed Jones to the morning show.
Jones, 47, announced in December she would be stepping away from the third hour of Today with Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Dylan Dreyer to join Hager as Hoda Kotb’s replacement.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks