Seth Meyers shares verdict on Saturday Night Live UK: ‘A big swing’

Seth Meyers has weighed in on the recent announcement that a British version of Saturday Night Live will be broadcast from 2026.

Late night host Meyers, 51, was an SNL cast member from 2001 to 2014 and served as the show’s head writer from 2006 until his departure.

Asked by Variety whether he’ll consult for the new U.K. version, Meyers responded: “I would love the offer, just for a boondoggle to the U.K. But I have not been asked.”

Expanding further on his thoughts about the new spin-off, Meyers added: “It is exciting. It’s so thrilling anytime anybody takes a big swing on anything. A lot of my former colleagues are working on it, and I think some of the funniest people in the world live in the U.K. So, it could be something special.”

As for why the New York-based show has never previously recruited British comedians, Meyers joked: “I think Lorne said, ‘For the first 50 years, I just want to see if I can do it with Americans. And once we get our feet on firm footing, maybe we’ll reach out to the international market.’ I don’t know!”

Seth Meyers speaking during The 2024 New Yorker Festival last October in New York City ( Getty )

He added: “Of course, over the years, plenty of British people have come through and hosted. Maybe there’s an understanding that if it works in England, it should be with the English sense of humor. Even though there’s a fair amount of overlap, they are two different sensibilities.”

Last month, John Oliver shared his honest thoughts about whether Saturday Night Live is capable of resonating with viewers in a different country.

The Last Week Tonight host, who was speaking to Meyers on his Late Night show, said a UK version of the long-running sketch show would be “a terrible idea.”

“We have had sketch comedy before, and I just feel like something like this is such a unique group,” said Oliver.

“It’s a cult. I’m trying to not say the word — it’s a cult,” he continued. “And so, I don’t know how you can impose that cult onto the U.K.”

When Meyers then asked what made SNL seem like a “cult,” Oliver responded candidly about the cast members’ tradition of staying up all night to rehearse.

“I’m saying that’s the kind of thing a cult leader would make you do,” Oliver joked. “We stay up all night on Tuesdays, by the way!”

Sky announced in April that it would bring a British version of the show to audiences in the U.K. and Ireland, marking the first time the program will be produced outside the United States.

The British version will retain the original’s signature style — it will be aired live late at night and feature a rotating roster of celebrity hosts, musical guests, and a regular cast of British comedic talent.