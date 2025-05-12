Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colin Jost made a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, joking that the couple were inadvertently at the heart of the recent UK-US trade deal.

During the Weekend Update segment of the sketch show, 42-year-old Jost said: “President Trump also announced a new trade deal with the U.K. that will reopen British markets for American companies.”

He added: “All that Britain demands in return is that we keep these two,” as a photo of Harry and Meghan flashed up behind him.

Earlier this week, President Trump unveiled a "historic agreement" with the UK during a press conference in the Oval Office, which the U.K.’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer joined by phone.

Jost also commented on reports that Trump is trying to create tension between his potential successors, Marco Rubio and JD Vance. The comedian joked: “Mostly by pointing at them and saying: ‘Kiss!’”

Elsewhere in this week’s SNL episode, host Walton Goggins reacted to some of the unkind headlines directed at his newfound sex symbol status.

Colin Jost hosting Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live, May 10 2025 ( NBC )

The 53-year-old star of The White Lotus and The Righteous Gemstones was hosting the sketch show for the first time.During his monologue Goggins referred to the popularity of his White Lotus role as Rick Hatchett, noting that the character “is pretty brooding, which the internet seemed to find attractive.”

He said friends had asked him what it was like becoming a sex symbol at 53 years old, to which he responded: “Fantastic...until I Googled myself and read some of the headlines.”

He then read out a series of real headlines about himself, starting with Cosmopolitan asking: “Are We All Horny for Walton Goggins’s Receding Hairline?”

Goggins responded: “I've had the same hairline since I was seven. It's not receding. It's holding its ground!”

Another headline, from Slate, read: “His Hair Is Greasy. His Eyes Are Bulging. I Think I’m in Love.”

Goggins called that one: “Beautiful journalism.”

Finally the actor pointed out a headline from Yahoo News that read: “Hollywood’s Newest Heartthrob Is a Greasy, Depressing Little Man Whom No One Saw Coming.”

Goggins joked: “For some reason, the part of that headline that offends me the most is the word ‘whom’. It just sounds pretentious.”

Later in the show, Goggins reunited with his White Lotus co-star Sam Rockwell. Despite online rumours, he was not joined by his onscreen partner from that show, Aimee Lou Wood.