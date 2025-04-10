Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday Night Live, the US comedy series famously broadcast from New York, is crossing the pond for a brand new UK edition in 2026.

Sky announced that it will bring a British version of the long-running show to audiences in the UK and Ireland, marking the first time the programme will be produced outside the US.

The British version will retain the original’s signature style – it will be aired live late at night and will feature a rotating roster of celebrity hosts, musical guests and a regular cast of top British comedic talent.

Hosts will open each show with a new variation of the catchphrase: “Live from London – it’s Saturday night!”

The American series has been on air since 1975 and has welcomed a long list of high-profile hosts over the decades, including Drew Barrymore, Taylor Swift, and Tom Hanks.

Across its nearly 50-year run, Saturday Night Live has also established a so-called “Five-Timers Club” – a nod to those who have hosted at least five times. Topping the list is Alec Baldwin, who holds the record with an impressive 17 appearances as host.

Saturday Night Live has also won more Emmy awards than any other show in history and is credited with launching the careers of Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, and Tina Fey.

The UK debut of the show will be executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, who will continue to oversee the US version simultaneously. Production will be handled by Broadway Video and Universal Television Alternative Studio’s UK team.

Alec Baldwin, 17-time host of SNL, with wife Hilaria Baldwin ( Getty Images )

Cécile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios, said in a statement; “For over 50 years Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture. We are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year - all live from London on Saturday night!”

Details including the UK cast, hosts, musical guests and exact premiere date are expected to be announced in the coming months.