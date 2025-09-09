Ryan Seacrest confirmed to return to American Idol after hosting gig was in limbo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Seacrest’s fate as American Idol host has officially been revealed.

Last month, American Idol released a teaser for the newest season, which featured the expected returning judges: Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Longtime host Ryan Seacrest was absent from the promo, making it unclear if he was returning to the show.

At the time, sources told Deadline that Seacrest was expected to host the new season; he just hadn’t signed a deal yet.

Now, ABC has officially confirmed that Seacrest is indeed the host of the 24th season of American Idol, which won’t air until 2026.

Seacrest has been hosting American Idol, which moved from Fox to ABC in 2018, since its debut in 2002. While he hosted the show’s first season with Brian Dunkleman, he became the only host during season two.

Ryan Seacrest will host the 24th season of ‘American Idol,’ ABC confirms ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

Aside from American Idol, Seacrest has been hosting Wheel of Fortune, the longest-running syndicated game show in the U.S., since September 2024, when he replaced Pat Sajak. He’s also been the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special since 2005.

The search for American Idol contestants is on, with virtual auditions currently taking place across 50 states, as well as open calls in cities around the country. In this part of the talent search, called “Idol Across America,” singers vie for a coveted audition in front of the judges.

If singers pass the open call, they’ll be invited to audition in person for the trio of judges. From there, contestants who receive a golden ticket from the judges move on to the next round of auditions, also known as “Hollywood Week.”

Singers are eliminated during that week, typically leaving about two dozen to compete during live shows, though the process does ebb and flow from season to season.

When Carrie Underwood joined the show in 2024, she replaced Katy Perry as a judge. Before her exit, the “California Girls” singer was on the judging panel for seven seasons.

American Idol has been a solid performer for ABC, with the 2025 season averaging about 7.3 million cross-platform viewers over five weeks, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Many now-famous singers entered the music business after winning American Idol over the years, including Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks, and Fantasia Barrino. However, even fan-favorite contestants who didn’t win the top prize found major career success, including Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, and Chris Daughtry.

In May, Jamal Roberts, a physical education teacher from Mississippi, was crowned the season 23 winner of American Idol. At the time, he secured the majority of the 26 million votes cast.