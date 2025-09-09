The View takes an odd turn as panelists praise usual targets Boebert and MTG for demanding Epstein transparency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The hosts of panel show The View have offered rare praise for MAGA acolytes Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert over their pursuit of transparency in the case of Jeffrey Epstein.

On the most recent episode of the show Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin discussed the ongoing saga involving the disgraced financier and the alleged ties with Donald Trump.

The group highlighted how some Republican women such as Greene, Boebert and South Carolina rep Nancy Mace, had been fighting hard on the behalf of victims of Epstein and had met with the victims to hear their stories. Last week the congresswomen appeared along with victims of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's for a news conference at the U.S. Capitol.

“I was happy to see that. I’m usually not on their side. There they were, because they are women and they care. And good for them,” Behar said.

Goldberg added: “What I like about what you all are saying about those three women is that there’s a modicum of empathy there for what these women went through. That, to me, is a good sign.

open image in gallery The View panelists highlighted how some Republican women such as Greene, Boebert and South Carolina rep Nancy Mace, had been fighting hard on the behalf of victims of Epstein and had met with the victims to hear their stories ( AP )

“It is only when people can see themselves do they recognize that this could have been you. Or your child. Or your friend.”

It comes as the “bawdy” letter allegedly sent by Trump to Epstein, featuring a hand-drawn figure of a naked woman along with the president’s reported signature, was made public.

The publication of the letter comes two months after The Wall Street Journal first reported on its existence, noting that the card was allegedly sent to Epstein in 2003 as part of a 50th birthday present to the now disgraced financier.

open image in gallery The hosts of panel show The View offered rare praise for MAGA acolytes Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert over their pursuit of transparency in the case of Jeffrey Epstein in their most recent episode ( ABC News )

Trump and his allies hit back immediately, branding the letter “fake news.” The president told NBC News Tuesday that the card was a “dead issue.”

“These senators and congressmen who support [Trump] in everything that he says, no matter what he does, they are behind him. It’s unbelievable,” Behar said on The View.

Griffin also noted that Mace left a meeting with some of Epstein’s victims in tears and had reportedly suffered a panic attack.

open image in gallery Last week the congresswomen appeared along with victims of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's for a news conference at the U.S. Capitol ( AP )

“In the case of Nancy Mace [she] has been open — she’s a sexual assault survivor herself. With that history, you cannot turn away once you hear the stories. I think she feels a duty to say something,” she said.

“Sometimes to break and be brave when no one else will, you need someone that’s either completely crazy or super brave or maybe somewhere in between,” Haines added.

Closing out the segment, Goldberg said: “We all have a duty to call out stuff when it’s not right, when it’s not right, because the effect that these things have roll on and on and on. And if we don’t stop it here, it’s going to continue to just roll and take more people along.

“So I applaud those women. I applaud those folks who are not going to connect on a lot of political things together. But on this we can connect.”