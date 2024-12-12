Rob Schneider compares The View to Hunter Biden as he vows to launch alternative show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Actor Rob Schneider has announced his intentions to launch a new women’s programme “that won’t be like The View” while taking a swipe at the popular ABC talk show.

The comedian, who is a Republican and has expressed controversial views in the past, shared the idea for the new show during a recent appearance on Fox News.

The View, which is hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, is one of the most popular daytime shows in the United States, with its post-election coverage earning more than 4 million viewers, as per Variety.

Schneider, best known for his roles in Deuce Bigalow and The Hot Chick, told Fox: “No Apologies Media, my new company, we’re going to do an all-ladies talk show that won’t be like The View. It will be the opposite because this will be entertaining. It’ll be funny.”

The 61-year-old also vowed to go head-to-head with The View, when the new show eventually launches. He said: “We’re going to compete with them, yeah. I don’t know if it’s the same time slot. We’re not going to announce who’s doing so yet, but that’s what’s happening now. And it’s official. So now we’re moving ahead.”

Schneider also confirmed that the show will begin shooting before Donald Trump’s inauguration as the next US president on 20 January.

However, he has declined to name which women will be involved in the show but did say: “It’s household names, and you’re going to love it.”

He added: “It’s going to be a funny show, not going to be drowning people in politics. It’s not going to be shaming people and making people wince.”

Later in the interview, he compared The View to be as “interesting as a Hunter Biden painting made of his own faeces.”

Rob Schneider ( Getty Images )

Schneider continued: “They’re just sniping and trying to make people feel terrible. And people are sick of it. People don’t want to have the politics. We’re going to have an entertaining show for entertaining people all over America. We’re not trying to just bring people who are angry and bitter and reinforcing their political echo chamber. That’s what you and I do here!”

He also hinted that the show could be called “Lip Service” or “The Other View” and stated that the show would not be politically motivated. “We have an opportunity in America to move away from the politics,” he said.