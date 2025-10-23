Rob Kardashian returns to family’s reality TV show after years out of the spotlight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Kardashian has returned to The Kardashians following a years-long absence.

During the season seven premiere of the Hulu reality series, Kris Jenner’s only son appeared on-screen instead of via phone call, as he’s been featured previously.

In the first episode of the new season — which premiered Thursday — Rob and his siblings, Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, plus half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, were at their mother Kris Jenner’s iconic Hidden Hills home for one last get-together before it gets sold.

“All my kids are here tonight,” Kris tells the cameras. “My kids, my children, my grandchildren, and even Rob, which means the world to me.”

While the youngest Kardashian did not speak in any confessionals, nor was he attached to any microphone, he was shown on screen talking to his mother and interacting with other family members.

open image in gallery Rob appeared on camera to attend one last get-together at Kris’s house before it gets sold ( Hulu )

open image in gallery Rob did not speak in a confessional during the episode ( Hulu )

“Yes, guys. Rob is here,” Khloé said in her confessional during the episode. “I know everyone is hoping that Rob comes back to the show, and trust me, we are too.”

“Rob is doing well, he’s alive,” she added. “The conspiracies are running wild. One of the main ones is that he lives with me, he’s in our shadows and we don’t want to have him around us. He’s not some miserable person that lives under a bridge. He’s not a Gruffalo. We’re totally fine.”

His other siblings expressed how much they missed having their brother on the show.

“Rob and I, we’re very similar in a lot of ways. He’s super sweet. [He’s] the funniest person I know. I love having him around,” Kourtney said, while Kim added, “I do miss him being on the show because he’s just so funny. It would be great if he would regularly be back on. That’s the goal.”

The youngest Kardashian was a regular on his family’s first reality series, E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons and ended in 2020. He stopped appearing on the series in 2016 after he and his former fiancée, Blac Chyna, were given their own one-season self-titled reality series.

Earlier this year, Rob spoke on Khloé’s podcast, where he admitted that despite his love for his family, he is a “homebody and I just choose, like I said, my peace and happiness.”

“I mean, I love filming if it's positive and if it's natural, and I'm feeling good about myself. Then, of course, and I'm comfortable,” he said.

“I'm not gonna just put myself out there if I'm not comfortable with myself. I haven't been comfortable with myself in years,” Rob continued. “And I choose my own happiness and peace [over] just filming for somebody who doesn't do anything for me in my personal life.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu.