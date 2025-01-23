Ricky Gervais pays tribute as ‘beautiful’ After Life co-star dies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ricky Gervais is paying tribute to his “beautiful” canine co-star in TV series After Life .

The Office and Extras star revealed on Wednesday (22 January) that the German shepherd who played his on-screen dog Brandy in the Netflix show has died.

Gervais said that he “hit it off straight away” with Vislor Antilly, who made the show his “favourite filming experience of all time”.

Vislor Antilly, also known as Anti, appeared in all 18 episodes of After Life, a show about a man grieving his wife’s death. In the show, Brandy helps Gervais’s suicidal character Tony come to terms with his loss.

Anti also appeared in Hollywood films Edge of Tomorrow and The Midnight Sky, which was directed by and starred George Clooney, as well as British TV shows Doc Martin and The Capture.

But it was After Life her owners considered her crowning achievement, with her bio reading: “Vislor Antilly is an animal actor, stunt performer and charity advocate. She played Brandy in After Life by Ricky Gervais and has a very silly tummy.”

The canine’s owners retired Anti in 2024 after a role in the ITV series Midsomer Murders.

News of Anti’s death was announced on an Instagram page dedicated to the dog, reading: “Vislor Antilly, After Life’s Brandy, has sadly passed away. We already miss her terribly. Sleep well xxx.

“She died peacefully at her home in Oxfordshire at the age of 13.”

Gervais wrote in response: “This is such sad news. Anti was a beautiful soul.” He then shared a photo of himself with Brandy, writing on his social media pages: “Sad News. Anti, who played Brandy in After Life, has died. She was 13 and a very good girl.”

Ricky Gervais and Brandy co-star Anti in ‘After Life’ ( Netflix )

In August 2024, the comedian celebrated an After Life milestone as the series became “the most-watched British sitcom in the world”.

Gervais added in a follow-up post: “The more successful you become, the more criticism you get. The more criticism you get, the more you work. The more you work, the more successful you become. Cheers.”

After Life started on Netflix in 2019 and ran for three seasons, the final one of which aired in 2022. The show co-starred Kerry Godliman, Tony Way, Tom Basden and Ashley Jensen.