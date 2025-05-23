Peppa Pig’s family say they ‘were very lucky’ after birth of baby Evie
Peppa and George are ‘all worn out from the excitement’ said Mummy Pig
Mummy and Daddy Pig have given their first interview after the birth of their new baby.
On Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain (May 20) it was announced that Mummy Pig gave birth at 5: 34AM to a baby girl named Evie – in honour of Mummy Pig’s aunt.
The show said Mummy Pig “welcomed” the baby at the Lindo Wing in London. This is the exclusive maternity ward at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington where Kate Middleton gave birth to all three of her children with prices starting at £5,900 a night and escalating to £7,500 for a deluxe package.
“We were very lucky – everything went smoothly and in eight, um, ‘short’ hours of labour Evie was here,” Mummy Pig told Hello! magazine.
“Mummy Pig was AMAZING, and she brought our new baby girl into the world,” Daddy Pig interjected. “What a miracle that is!”
Mummy Pig shared her highlights of the experience as she added that Peppa and George had been excited to welcome their new sibling.
“I think my highlight was that first night when we were all home,” she explained. “Peppa and George were all worn out from the excitement, and there was a wonderful moment where everyone had dozed off, and it was just us and Evie. That was when everything really hit home.”
Daddy Pig added: “Birth takes time to recover from, and we want to make sure Mummy Pig gets as much rest as possible. Luckily, I'm not alone, and Peppa and George have insisted on helping me any way they can – or… Trying to help, rather.”
The animated show has told the story of Peppa, who lives with Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and her little brother George for more than two decades – but in February, it was announced that Mummy Pig was expecting another baby, with the gender revealed to be a girl in April.
Viewers can expect to see the new baby on screen in the autumn, but the animated show has announced that Peppa Meets The Baby, an hour-long cinema special, will be released in theatres on 30 May.
Mummy Pig has been portrayed by actress and comedian Morwenna Banks, while Amelia Bea Smith has been the voice of Peppa Pig since 2020.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments