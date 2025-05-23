Peppa Pig’s family say they ‘were very lucky’ after birth of baby Evie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mummy and Daddy Pig have given their first interview after the birth of their new baby.

On Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain (May 20) it was announced that Mummy Pig gave birth at 5: 34AM to a baby girl named Evie – in honour of Mummy Pig’s aunt.

The show said Mummy Pig “welcomed” the baby at the Lindo Wing in London. This is the exclusive maternity ward at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington where Kate Middleton gave birth to all three of her children with prices starting at £5,900 a night and escalating to £7,500 for a deluxe package.

“We were very lucky – everything went smoothly and in eight, um, ‘short’ hours of labour Evie was here,” Mummy Pig told Hello! magazine.

“Mummy Pig was AMAZING, and she brought our new baby girl into the world,” Daddy Pig interjected. “What a miracle that is!”

Mummy Pig shared her highlights of the experience as she added that Peppa and George had been excited to welcome their new sibling.

“I think my highlight was that first night when we were all home,” she explained. “Peppa and George were all worn out from the excitement, and there was a wonderful moment where everyone had dozed off, and it was just us and Evie. That was when everything really hit home.”

open image in gallery The family have welcomed their third baby, Evie ( Hasbro Entertainment )

Daddy Pig added: “Birth takes time to recover from, and we want to make sure Mummy Pig gets as much rest as possible. Luckily, I'm not alone, and Peppa and George have insisted on helping me any way they can – or… Trying to help, rather.”

The animated show has told the story of Peppa, who lives with Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and her little brother George for more than two decades – but in February, it was announced that Mummy Pig was expecting another baby, with the gender revealed to be a girl in April.

open image in gallery Daddy Pig called the birth a ‘miracle’ ( Hasbro Entertainment )

Viewers can expect to see the new baby on screen in the autumn, but the animated show has announced that Peppa Meets The Baby, an hour-long cinema special, will be released in theatres on 30 May.

Mummy Pig has been portrayed by actress and comedian Morwenna Banks, while Amelia Bea Smith has been the voice of Peppa Pig since 2020.