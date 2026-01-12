Owen Cooper salutes Liverpool as young actor sets Golden Globes record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adolescence star Owen Cooper, 16, added a Golden Globe to his collection, winning Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series at the star-studded ceremony.

The actor, who gained international recognition for his debut as a teenage murder suspect in the Netflix drama, acknowledged his beloved football club, Liverpool, while accepting the coveted gong.

Cooper, already an Emmy and Critics’ Choice award winner for the performance, expressed his profound disbelief. "Wow, standing here with a Golden Globe, it does not feel real whatsoever," he began.

"What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through. We are forever grateful for what these people have done for me and my family. What started off as, what I thought [was], 'I might be okay, I might be awful. I never know.' So I took a risk, and I went to drama classes."

"I was the only boy there. It was embarrassing," he recalled. “But I got through it, and I’m still very much an apprentice. So still learning every day. I’m still learning from the people that I sat in front of, you sat in front of me, who’s inspired me.”

He concluded his speech with a clear nod to the Liverpool anthem: "Bring on 2026. You’ll never walk alone."

Owen Cooper with his Golden Globe award ( AP )

Cooper’s win also set a record as he became the youngest actor to ever win the award, surpassing Chris Colfer, who was 20 when he won for Glee in 2010. He is also the second youngest winner in Globes history.

Ricky Schroder still holds the record, having won when he was just nine-years-old for The Champ in 1980 in the new star of the year category.

The evening also saw Teyana Taylor claim the first award, winning Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Film for her role in One Battle After Another.

Accepting her prize, Taylor delivered a powerful message: "To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into, our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space."

Further accolades went to Stellan Skarsgard (Best Supporting Actor, Sentimental Value), Noah Wyle (Best Actor in a TV drama, The Pitt), Jean Smart (Best Actress in a TV musical/comedy, Hacks), and Seth Rogen (Best Actor in a TV musical/comedy, The Studio). The inaugural Golden Globe for Best Podcast was awarded to Good Hang with Amy Poehler.