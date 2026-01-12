Nikki Glaser trashes Golden Globes broadcaster CBS amid ongoing turmoil: ‘B.S. news’
Glaser hosted the Golden Globes, which was broadcast on CBS, for a second time this year
Nothing and nobody were spared during Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue at the 2026 Golden Globes — not even CBS, the ceremony’s broadcaster.
Returning Sunday to host the 83rd annual Globes for the second consecutive year, the stand-up, 41, wasted no time in roasting the programmer over its ongoing controversy.
“Good evening, and welcome to the Golden Globes. Yes, the Golden Globes, without a doubt the most important thing that’s happening in the world right now,” Glaser began.
“And the Golden Globe for most editing goes to CBS News,” she quipped, refering to the broadcaster’s ongoing controversy, surrounding claims that its new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss’s withholding of a recent 60 Minutes segment that was reportedly critical of Donald Trump’s policies.
“CBS News, America’s newest place to see B.S. news,” she added. “We need another.”
Sunday’s ceremony honored the best in film and television from the past year, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s Leonardo DiCaprio-starring dark comedy One Battle After Another leading the film nominees and HBO Max’s wealth satire The White Lotus hoping to dominate in the TV categories.
More to come
