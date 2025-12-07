Nicola Coughlan says violation of her privacy is ‘immense’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicola Coughlan has spoken of the “immense violation” of seeing photos of herself on early dates with boyfriend Jake Dunn.

The Bridgerton star, 38, was first linked to the British actor, 25, in summer last year, before they made their red carpet debut as a couple in April 2025.

At the same time, she faced a huge amount of speculation regarding her relationship with co-star Luke Newton, with fans falsely claiming they were a real-life couple.

In a new interview, Coughlan, who shot to fame with her starring role in the hit sitcom Derry Girls, said it had been overwhelming to receive so much scrutiny into her personal life, both from the media and fans.

“Imagine if you had an evening at the pub and then you walked around, talking, having a lovely time. And a few days later, you see pictures of that,” the Irish actor told The Guardian.

“The violation is immense.”

open image in gallery Nicola Coughlan with Luke Dunn on the red carpet ( Getty Images )

At the time, a number of fans expressed their fury at paparazzi for crashing the star’s date, as anonymous celebrity gossip blog DeuxMoi stared the photos to its two-million followers.

“These photos feel like a massive invasion of privacy,” one fan wrote.

Another agreed: “These photos are so creepy, it’s obviously a suburban street not even the high street... Did they follow them home?! Such an invasion of privacy.”

One fan commented: “She looks so upset... hope you feel happy with yourself for invading someone else’s privacy.”

Particularly after the third season of Bridgerton, which streamed on Netflix in two parts in May and June 2024, Coughlan found herself photographed in shops, restaurants and on the street at all hours of the day.

“People go, ‘Oh, there’s so-and-so from TV,’” she said. “They forget you’re a person.”

She apparently realised she was being followed by fans after photos were posted of her with Dunn in real time: “That level of attention is hugely intense. And I don’t know how well that suits me. The intensity gave me horrific anxiety,” she said. “I was like, ‘I really want to go away.’”

open image in gallery Coughlan said the level of attention gave her ‘horrific anxiety’ ( Billie Scheepers )

Coughlan, who is known for speaking out on issues such as Gaza and trans rights, said there was an additional fear because she didn’t know if the people following her “didn’t mean me harm”.

“Work is one world and my private life is another,” she said, brought to tears by the subject. “When one started collapsing into the other, I thought, oh my God, what have I done?”

Along with Bridgerton and Derry Girls, Coughlan has appeared in blockbuster films such as the Barbie movie, and next stars in fantasy adventure film The Magic Faraway Tree, scheduled for release in 2026.

The fourth season of Bridgerton is being released in two parts, with the first arriving on Netflix in January 2026.