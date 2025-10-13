Everything we know about Bridgerton series four as release date is finally announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new teaser for the fourth series of Netflix's acclaimed period drama, Bridgerton, has unveiled a first glimpse of Benedict Bridgerton's burgeoning love story.

The hit show, based on Julia Quinn’s popular book series, follows the romantic quests of the eight Bridgerton siblings.

Unlike his brothers, Luke Thompson’s Benedict has typically resisted settling down, but the clip suggests a change of heart.

He is seen meeting Sophie Baek, played by Australian actress Yerin Ha, at his mother’s masquerade ball. The 44-second preview captures Sophie, in an elaborate silver gown and mask, sharing a fleeting hand-brush with Benedict on a staircase.

The teaser, which ends with a shot of Sophie’s silver glove at the bottom of the staircase, also shows the couple taking each other’s hand in a bustling room.

open image in gallery Will Benedict Bridgerton finally find love in season 4? ( Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA Wire )

The series is narrated by Dame Julie Andrews, who is the voice of Lady Whistledown – the pseudonym of Penelope Bridgerton, who writes a social pamphlet that is a source of gossip in the town.

In the teaser, Dame Julie says: “With each passing season, one is known to experience plenty of ups and downs.

“So then we must ask ourselves: Do we rise to the occasion? As always, time, and this author, will tell.”

After the masquerade ball, Benedict sets out in society to uncover the lady’s identity, according to Netflix.

Fate brings the two back together when Benedict meets maid Sophie, but he wrestles with his intrigue for the lady he met at the ball, unaware they are the same person.

open image in gallery Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton. Much of the third series focused on their relationship ( PA )

Among the returning cast members are Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton.

Bridgerton series three focused on the relationship between Coughlan and Newton’s characters in a season that saw a steamy carriage scene nominated for a Bafta TV award.

Series two followed the love story between Bailey and Ashley’s characters, with series one depicting the marriage between Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and Simon Basset, played by Rege-Jean Page.

The latest series of Bridgerton will be released in two parts, each comprising four episodes, with part one arriving on January 29 2026 and part two on February 26 2026.