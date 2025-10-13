Everything we know about Bridgerton series four as release date is finally announced
Season four of the hit Netflix show is set for release in January
A new teaser for the fourth series of Netflix's acclaimed period drama, Bridgerton, has unveiled a first glimpse of Benedict Bridgerton's burgeoning love story.
The hit show, based on Julia Quinn’s popular book series, follows the romantic quests of the eight Bridgerton siblings.
Unlike his brothers, Luke Thompson’s Benedict has typically resisted settling down, but the clip suggests a change of heart.
He is seen meeting Sophie Baek, played by Australian actress Yerin Ha, at his mother’s masquerade ball. The 44-second preview captures Sophie, in an elaborate silver gown and mask, sharing a fleeting hand-brush with Benedict on a staircase.
The teaser, which ends with a shot of Sophie’s silver glove at the bottom of the staircase, also shows the couple taking each other’s hand in a bustling room.
The series is narrated by Dame Julie Andrews, who is the voice of Lady Whistledown – the pseudonym of Penelope Bridgerton, who writes a social pamphlet that is a source of gossip in the town.
In the teaser, Dame Julie says: “With each passing season, one is known to experience plenty of ups and downs.
“So then we must ask ourselves: Do we rise to the occasion? As always, time, and this author, will tell.”
After the masquerade ball, Benedict sets out in society to uncover the lady’s identity, according to Netflix.
Fate brings the two back together when Benedict meets maid Sophie, but he wrestles with his intrigue for the lady he met at the ball, unaware they are the same person.
Among the returning cast members are Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton.
Bridgerton series three focused on the relationship between Coughlan and Newton’s characters in a season that saw a steamy carriage scene nominated for a Bafta TV award.
Series two followed the love story between Bailey and Ashley’s characters, with series one depicting the marriage between Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and Simon Basset, played by Rege-Jean Page.
The latest series of Bridgerton will be released in two parts, each comprising four episodes, with part one arriving on January 29 2026 and part two on February 26 2026.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments