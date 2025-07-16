Nick Cannon, father of 12 with six women, slammed over relationship podcast announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nick Cannon has been widely mocked on social media after announcing he is launching a relationship podcast.

The 44-year-old actor and rapper has had his own relationships publicly scrutinized as he is a father of 12 children with six different partners.

A statement announcing Nick Cannon @ Night, which will be available via Wondery from July 23, reads: “When it comes to his personal life, Nick has never shied away, unapologetically leaving the world curious about his views on dating, fatherhood and modern relationships. So, who better to offer advice?”

Cannon is set to record the show in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, and he plans to invite experts and celebrity guests to contribute to each episode.

On X, fans were quick to poke fun at the concept behind the show. One wrote: “He's the last person to give advice about relationships.”

Another commented: “He is certified to give fertility advice not relationship advice.”

While another poster joked: “Getting relationship advice from Nick Cannon would be like getting sobriety advice from an alcoholic.”

In 2023, Cannon said that it was up to “God” to decide when he will stop having more children.

Asked if he is “done” having children, Cannon told Entertainment Tonight: “God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I’m so focused. I’m locked in.”

However, he added a caveat: “But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

He shares his children with Mariah Carey, Alyssa Scott, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole and Brittany Bell.

Explaining how he divides his time between his numerous offspring, Cannon said he prioritises “energy management” rather than “time management.”

“Once we’re all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there’s any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that’s what messes up the scheduling,” he said.

“As long as we’re all on the same page and we all got the same goal – to be the best parents we could possibly be – that works, and then the scheduling is the scheduling.”

Previously, Cannon said not spending enough time with his children was his “biggest guilt.”

Speaking to The Checkup with Dr David Agus on Paramount Plus, he said: “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children.

“One, because I’m constantly working, and two, because I’m just spread thin.”