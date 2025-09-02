Succession star Nicholas Braun arrested for DUI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Succession star Nicholas Braun has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Braun, known for playing Cousin Greg on the hit HBO drama series, was pulled over by cops Friday night in Moultonborough, New Hampshire, multiple outlets have confirmed.

He was held in a Carroll County jail, about two hours north of Boston, for an hour before being released on his own recognizance, reports say.

No bail was set, but Braun will be forced to appear in court September 16.

Braun was not subjected to a mug shot due to a technology issue affecting the police camera.

Nicholas Braun of 'Succession' fame has been arrested ( Getty )

The Independent has reached out to Braun’s representatives for comment.

Braun earned three Emmy Award nominations for his work on Succession, all in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. He appeared alongside a cast led by Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Brian Cox.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession wrapped in 2023 after four seasons.

Braun has kept busy since then, landing roles in the films Splitsville and Saturday Night. He’s also slated to appear in the upcoming film Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie starring Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson. Braun plays a cop in the film adaptation of Leonie Swann’s 2005 novel, directed by Kyle Balda with a screenplay by The Last of Us writer Craig Mazin.

Despite being a public figure, Braun tends to keep his personal life under wraps, so it remains unclear why he was in New Hampshire for Labor Day Weekend.

However, earlier this year, he did post a glimpse of his relationship with girlfriend Hyunji Ward.

“HBD to my sweet sweet DARLING of a girlfriend!!! You are the absolute joy of my life,” he captioned an Instagram post in March. “You make me my best self!! Like when you said that I could pull off this shirt full of forks. You were right. Love you dearly.”

The couple have mostly kept their relationship private, making only a rare public appearance together. Last January they were spotted at an Emmys afterparty, and then enjoyed a date night at a Netflix event the following month.

Braun has not posted on his Instagram since the March post about Ward.