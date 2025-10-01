New on Netflix in October 2025, including chilling bodycam film called ‘best of the year’
You need to immediately move the documentary to the top of your watchlist
October is a big month for Netflix thanks to the arrival of a giant list of films and TV shows – including a bodycam footage film being hailed the best of the year.
The highlights set to arrive over the coming four weeks include new Cillian Murphy film Steve, Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague (about the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s French classic Breathless), and a mystery drama starring Keira Knightley titled The Woman in Cabin 10.
Conclave director Edward Berger’s new film, the Colin Farrell thriller Ballad of a Small Player, will also be unveiled as will Ryan Murphy’s next instalment in his serial killer anthology series Monster. The third season will focus on Ed Gein.
But it’s The Perfect Neighbour that you’ll need to bring to the top of your watchlist. The documentary film, directed and produced by Geeta Gandbhir, tells the story of the killing of Ajike Owens. It’s told through bodycam footage, which chillingly showcases the disputes that led to the murder.
Early reviews from critics who saw the film at festivals have branded it the best and most essential movie of 2025 - and at the time of writing the film has a perfect 100 per cent score on aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.
Elsewhere, hit shows The Diplomat, Nobody Wants This and The Witcher will return for more episodes, and there’ll be a new documentary series focused on Victoria Beckham.
The Independent has compiled a full list of every single movie and TV series being added in October 2025. Find everything that’s being removed this month here.
NB: We put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL
Movies
3 October
Steve – UK/US
8 October
Caramelo – UK/US
10 October
Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata – UK/US
Nouvelle Vague – UK/US
The Woman in Cabin 10 – UK/US
14 October
Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead – UK/US
15 October
Inside Furioza – UK/US
16 October
The Time That Remains – UK/US
17 October
Good News – UK/US
She Walks in Darkness – UK/US
The Twits – UK/US
27 Nights – UK/US
23 October
The Elixir – UK/US
29 October
Ballad of a Small Player – UK/US
TV
1 October
Happy Halloween Playlist season one – UK/US
Love is Blind season nine – UK/US
Madam season one – UK/US
Riv4lries season one – UK/US
Spooky Halloween Playlist season one – UK/US
2 October
Dudes season one – UK/US
The Game: You Never Play Alone season one – UK/US
Winx Club: The Magic Is Back season one – UK/US
3 October
Genie, Make a Wish season one – UK/US
Monster: The Ed Gein Story – UK/US
The New Force season one – UK/US
Old Dog, New Tricks season one – UK/US
4 October
Ramna 1/2 season two – UK/US
Rurouni Kenshin season two – UK/US
7 October
True Haunting season one – UK/US
8 October
Is It Cake? Halloween – UK/US
Néro The Assassin season one – UK/US
9 October
Boots season one – UK/US
The Resurrected season one – UK/US
10 October
Old Money season one – UK/US
Swim to Me season one – UK/US
11 October
Typhoon Family season one – UK/US
14 October
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch season one – UK/US
15 October
No One Saw Us Leave – UK/US
16 October
The Diplomat season three – UK/US
Romantics Anonymous season one – UK/US
17 October
Turn of the Tide season two – UK/US
22 October
Baby Bandito season two – UK/US
The Monster of Florence – UK/US
23 October
Nobody Wants This season two – UK/US
25 October
The Dream Life of Mr Kim season one – UK/US
27 October
The Asset season one – UK/US
28 October
Physical: Asia season one – UK/US
29 October
Rulers of Fortune season one – UK/US
Selling Sunset season nine – UK/US
30 October
Amsterdam Empire season one – UK/US
Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will – UK/US
The Rats: A Witcher Tale – UK/US
Son of a Donkey season one – UK/US
The Witcher season four – UK/US
31 October
Bad Influencer season one – UK/US
Breathless season two – UK/US
Rhythm + Flow France season four – UK/US
Documentary
2 October
Rockstar: Duki From The End of the World – UK/US
3 October
Rhythm + Flow France (After The Beat) – UK/US
9 October
Victoria Beckham – UK/US
10 October
My Father, the BTK Killer – UK/US
16 October
Starting 5 season two – UK/US
17 October
The Perfect Neighbor – UK/US
Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe – UK/US
21 October
Who Killed the Montreal Expos? – UK/US
22 October
Mob War: Philadelphia vs The Mafia – UK/US
28 October
Babo: The Haftbefehl Story – UK/US
Nightmares of Nature season two: Lost in the Jungle – UK/US
30 October
Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers – UK/US
31 October
The White House Effect – UK/US
Comedy
7 October
Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering – UK/US
21 October
Michelle Wolf: The Wolf – UK/US
28 October
Mo Amer: Wild World – UK/US
Sport
15 October
Six Kings Slam 2025 (LIVE) – UK/US
LICENCED
Movies
1 October
About My Father
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Blue Crush
The Book Club Murders
Casper
The Christmas Contract
Coach Carter
Coming to America
Dirty Dancing
Daddy Day Care
Death Becomes Her
Dr Seuss’ The Lorax
Dracula (1931)
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Ejen Ali: The Movie
Ejen Ali: The Movie 2
Elysium
Fifty Shades of Grey
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
The Goonies
Hacksaw Ridge
The Hurt Locker
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Law Abiding Citizen
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Mask
Meet Joe Black
Molly’s Game
Mr & Mrs Smith
Pineapple Express
Point Break (1991)
Red Dragon
Scarface (1983)
Sinister 2
Sister Act
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
Slender Man
The Strangers
Taxi Driver
Training Day
When a Stranger Calls (1979)
The Wrath of Becky
2 October
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
The Martian
3 October
Goodbye, Farewell
4 October
Despicable Me 3
404
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
6 October
Dr Seuss’s Horton!
7 October
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
9 October
The Maze Runner
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Only We Know
12 October
Some Other Woman
13 October
Vacation
15 October
Held Hostage in my House
Taken in Plain Sight
16 October
The A-Team
Bad Shabbos
Confessions of a Shopaholic
17 October
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
18 October
Don’t Say A Word
27 October
Sliding Doors
TV
1 October
Halo season one and two
NCIS season 18 and 19
One Piece season 25
The Way Home season one and two
2 October
After School Doctor
The Pride of the Temp
6 October
A Nation of Tteok season one (new episodes weekly)
7 October
Nurse Jackie season one to seven
8 October
The Golden Egg
16 October
Thomas & Friends: Sodor Sings Together
21 October
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season two
22 October
Tokyo Tarareba Girls
24 October
Parish season one
27 October
Dark Winds season three
29 October
NOS4A2 season one and two
