October is a big month for Netflix thanks to the arrival of a giant list of films and TV shows – including a bodycam footage film being hailed the best of the year.

The highlights set to arrive over the coming four weeks include new Cillian Murphy film Steve, Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague (about the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s French classic Breathless), and a mystery drama starring Keira Knightley titled The Woman in Cabin 10.

Conclave director Edward Berger’s new film, the Colin Farrell thriller Ballad of a Small Player, will also be unveiled as will Ryan Murphy’s next instalment in his serial killer anthology series Monster. The third season will focus on Ed Gein.

But it’s The Perfect Neighbour that you’ll need to bring to the top of your watchlist. The documentary film, directed and produced by Geeta Gandbhir, tells the story of the killing of Ajike Owens. It’s told through bodycam footage, which chillingly showcases the disputes that led to the murder.

Early reviews from critics who saw the film at festivals have branded it the best and most essential movie of 2025 - and at the time of writing the film has a perfect 100 per cent score on aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

open image in gallery Netflix documentary ‘The Perfect Neighbour’ ( Netflix )

Elsewhere, hit shows The Diplomat, Nobody Wants This and The Witcher will return for more episodes, and there’ll be a new documentary series focused on Victoria Beckham.

The Independent has compiled a full list of every single movie and TV series being added in October 2025. Find everything that’s being removed this month here.

NB: We put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

Movies

3 October

Steve – UK/US

8 October

Caramelo – UK/US

10 October

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata – UK/US

Nouvelle Vague – UK/US

The Woman in Cabin 10 – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘Nouvelle Vague’ ( Netflix )

14 October

Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead – UK/US

15 October

Inside Furioza – UK/US

16 October

The Time That Remains – UK/US

17 October

Good News – UK/US

She Walks in Darkness – UK/US

The Twits – UK/US

27 Nights – UK/US

23 October

The Elixir – UK/US

29 October

Ballad of a Small Player – UK/US

TV

1 October

Happy Halloween Playlist season one – UK/US

Love is Blind season nine – UK/US

Madam season one – UK/US

Riv4lries season one – UK/US

Spooky Halloween Playlist season one – UK/US

2 October

Dudes season one – UK/US

The Game: You Never Play Alone season one – UK/US

Winx Club: The Magic Is Back season one – UK/US

3 October

Genie, Make a Wish season one – UK/US

Monster: The Ed Gein Story – UK/US

The New Force season one – UK/US

Old Dog, New Tricks season one – UK/US

open image in gallery Charlie Hunnam as notorious serial killer Ed Gein in Ryan Murphy's 'Monster' anthology ( Netflix )

4 October

Ramna 1/2 season two – UK/US

Rurouni Kenshin season two – UK/US

7 October

True Haunting season one – UK/US

8 October

Is It Cake? Halloween – UK/US

Néro The Assassin season one – UK/US

9 October

Boots season one – UK/US

The Resurrected season one – UK/US

10 October

Old Money season one – UK/US

Swim to Me season one – UK/US

11 October

Typhoon Family season one – UK/US

14 October

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch season one – UK/US

15 October

No One Saw Us Leave – UK/US

16 October

The Diplomat season three – UK/US

Romantics Anonymous season one – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘The Diplomat’ starring Keri Russell on Netflix ( Netflix )

17 October

Turn of the Tide season two – UK/US

22 October

Baby Bandito season two – UK/US

The Monster of Florence – UK/US

23 October

Nobody Wants This season two – UK/US

25 October

The Dream Life of Mr Kim season one – UK/US

27 October

The Asset season one – UK/US

28 October

Physical: Asia season one – UK/US

29 October

Rulers of Fortune season one – UK/US

Selling Sunset season nine – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘Nobody Wants This’ on Netflix ( Netflix )

30 October

Amsterdam Empire season one – UK/US

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will – UK/US

The Rats: A Witcher Tale – UK/US

Son of a Donkey season one – UK/US

The Witcher season four – UK/US

31 October

Bad Influencer season one – UK/US

Breathless season two – UK/US

Rhythm + Flow France season four – UK/US

open image in gallery Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' season four ( Netflix )

Documentary

2 October

Rockstar: Duki From The End of the World – UK/US

3 October

Rhythm + Flow France (After The Beat) – UK/US

9 October

Victoria Beckham – UK/US

10 October

My Father, the BTK Killer – UK/US

16 October

Starting 5 season two – UK/US

17 October

The Perfect Neighbor – UK/US

Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe – UK/US

21 October

Who Killed the Montreal Expos? – UK/US

22 October

Mob War: Philadelphia vs The Mafia – UK/US

28 October

Babo: The Haftbefehl Story – UK/US

Nightmares of Nature season two: Lost in the Jungle – UK/US

30 October

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers – UK/US

31 October

The White House Effect – UK/US

open image in gallery Victoria Beckham in new documentary ( Netflix )

Comedy

7 October

Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering – UK/US

21 October

Michelle Wolf: The Wolf – UK/US

28 October

Mo Amer: Wild World – UK/US

Sport

15 October

Six Kings Slam 2025 (LIVE) – UK/US

LICENCED

Movies

1 October

About My Father

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Blue Crush

The Book Club Murders

Casper

The Christmas Contract

Coach Carter

Coming to America

Dirty Dancing

Daddy Day Care

Death Becomes Her

Dr Seuss’ The Lorax

Dracula (1931)

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Ejen Ali: The Movie

Ejen Ali: The Movie 2

Elysium

Fifty Shades of Grey

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

The Goonies

Hacksaw Ridge

The Hurt Locker

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Law Abiding Citizen

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Mask

Meet Joe Black

Molly’s Game

Mr & Mrs Smith

Pineapple Express

Point Break (1991)

Red Dragon

Scarface (1983)

Sinister 2

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Slender Man

The Strangers

Taxi Driver

Training Day

When a Stranger Calls (1979)

The Wrath of Becky

2 October

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

The Martian

3 October

Goodbye, Farewell

4 October

Despicable Me 3

404

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

6 October

Dr Seuss’s Horton!

7 October

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

9 October

The Maze Runner

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Only We Know

12 October

Some Other Woman

13 October

Vacation

15 October

Held Hostage in my House

Taken in Plain Sight

16 October

The A-Team

Bad Shabbos

Confessions of a Shopaholic

17 October

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

18 October

Don’t Say A Word

27 October

Sliding Doors

TV

1 October

Halo season one and two

NCIS season 18 and 19

One Piece season 25

The Way Home season one and two

2 October

After School Doctor

The Pride of the Temp

6 October

A Nation of Tteok season one (new episodes weekly)

7 October

Nurse Jackie season one to seven

8 October

The Golden Egg

16 October

Thomas & Friends: Sodor Sings Together

21 October

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season two

22 October

Tokyo Tarareba Girls

24 October

Parish season one

27 October

Dark Winds season three

29 October

NOS4A2 season one and two