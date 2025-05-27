Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has won the race to secure a deal for director Richard Linklater’s latest film Nouvelle Vague following its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, in what is reportedly a record for a French-language film.

It’s been reported that the streaming giant paid $4m for the film which is a homage to the French New Wave classic Breathless (1960) by Jean-Luc Godard. Guillaume Marbeck plays the acclaimed director in a retelling of how his masterpiece was made.

Zoey Deutch and Aubry Dullin star as the film’s actors Jean Seberg and Jean-Paul Belmondo, respectively. Numerous other great French directors are portrayed in the film, including François Truffaut, Claude Chabrol, Jacques Rivette, Éric Rohmer, Jean-Pierre Melville and Robert Bresson.

The project is Linklater’s first film to be shot in French and continues his relationship with Netflix, which has released his previous two films Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood (2022) and Hit Man (2023).

Nouvelle Vague itself proved divisive following its premiere in Cannes earlier in May. Jason Gorber for Collider praised the film writing: “Linklater and his collaborators have presented that rare film that reminds you why you love films in the first place.”

In contrast, Vadim Rizov for Filmmaker Magazine was less complimentary, stating: “The film is disappointingly pointless, the worst-case version of what I feared: a movie whose POV is basically ‘Breathless was cool.’”

open image in gallery Deutch, alongside in Guillaume Marbeck as Jean-Luc Godard, in ‘Nouvelle Vague’ ( ARP Selection )

Meanwhile, Peter Bradshaw comedically wrote in The Guardian: “It’s a good-natured, intelligent effort for which Godard himself, were he still alive, would undoubtedly have ripped Linklater a new one.:

Speaking at the premiere of the film Linklater said: “It means so much for us to be here tonight. Over a year ago ,we were filming right here. And we all said: ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing if we could end up here showing our movie? It would be crazy to be here.’’ And here we are!”

The 64-year-old, whose other films include Boyhood (2014) and Before Sunrise (1995), added: “Cinema is magic. It meant so much to us to try and recreate the time and place. It means so much in film history, and it meant so much to each cast member and every crew member. Everybody worked so hard to try and get it right and recreate this moment. And thank you for this moment.”

open image in gallery Guillaume Marbeck, from left, director Richard Linklater, Zoey Deutch and Aubry Dullin pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Nouvelle Vague' at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival ( AP )

Netflix’s acquisition of the film, which was reported by Deadline, continues its investment in foreign cinema having recently had success with Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, a Spanish musical about a Mexican cartel leader who undergoes a sex change.

Although the film was negatively reviewed and was dogged by a racism scandal surrounding its lead star, Karla Sofia Gascon, it still received 13 Oscar nominations and won the awards for Best Original Song and Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña.