Netflix secures record-breaking deal for Richard Linklater’s divisive Nouvelle Vague
The film is a retelling of the making of the French classic ‘Breathless’
Netflix has won the race to secure a deal for director Richard Linklater’s latest film Nouvelle Vague following its debut at the Cannes Film Festival, in what is reportedly a record for a French-language film.
It’s been reported that the streaming giant paid $4m for the film which is a homage to the French New Wave classic Breathless (1960) by Jean-Luc Godard. Guillaume Marbeck plays the acclaimed director in a retelling of how his masterpiece was made.
Zoey Deutch and Aubry Dullin star as the film’s actors Jean Seberg and Jean-Paul Belmondo, respectively. Numerous other great French directors are portrayed in the film, including François Truffaut, Claude Chabrol, Jacques Rivette, Éric Rohmer, Jean-Pierre Melville and Robert Bresson.
The project is Linklater’s first film to be shot in French and continues his relationship with Netflix, which has released his previous two films Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood (2022) and Hit Man (2023).
Nouvelle Vague itself proved divisive following its premiere in Cannes earlier in May. Jason Gorber for Collider praised the film writing: “Linklater and his collaborators have presented that rare film that reminds you why you love films in the first place.”
In contrast, Vadim Rizov for Filmmaker Magazine was less complimentary, stating: “The film is disappointingly pointless, the worst-case version of what I feared: a movie whose POV is basically ‘Breathless was cool.’”
Meanwhile, Peter Bradshaw comedically wrote in The Guardian: “It’s a good-natured, intelligent effort for which Godard himself, were he still alive, would undoubtedly have ripped Linklater a new one.:
Speaking at the premiere of the film Linklater said: “It means so much for us to be here tonight. Over a year ago ,we were filming right here. And we all said: ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing if we could end up here showing our movie? It would be crazy to be here.’’ And here we are!”
The 64-year-old, whose other films include Boyhood (2014) and Before Sunrise (1995), added: “Cinema is magic. It meant so much to us to try and recreate the time and place. It means so much in film history, and it meant so much to each cast member and every crew member. Everybody worked so hard to try and get it right and recreate this moment. And thank you for this moment.”
Netflix’s acquisition of the film, which was reported by Deadline, continues its investment in foreign cinema having recently had success with Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, a Spanish musical about a Mexican cartel leader who undergoes a sex change.
Although the film was negatively reviewed and was dogged by a racism scandal surrounding its lead star, Karla Sofia Gascon, it still received 13 Oscar nominations and won the awards for Best Original Song and Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments