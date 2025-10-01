Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

What goes up must come down – and that’s no different when it comes to films and TV shows on Netflix.

Every month, while the streaming service adds a bursting list of titles to its library, it also removes a large amount – and, in the case of the UK, it does so without warning subscribers.

As a consequence, this means that things you’ve been meaning to get around to viewing after adding them to your watchlist may suddenly disappear.

Being removed this month includes Copycat, the 1990s thriller that took the streaming service by storm earlier this year, the Saw Films and psychological drama Don’t Worry Darling. Netflix Original titles are no longer safe from these removals, either.

The Independent has compiled a full list of every single movie and TV series being taken down in October 2025. Find a full list of everything being added to the service this month – including the “best film of the year” – here.

NB: We put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

Movies

1 October

The Age of Innocence – US

Alpha (2018) – US

The American – US

American Graffiti – US

American Pie – US

American Pie 2 – US

Assassin’s Creed – UK

Bad Neighbors (AKA Neighbors) – US

Big Daddy – US

Blades of Glory – US

The Blind – UK

The Blues Brothers – US

The Boondock Saints 2: All Saints Day – UK

Born on the Fourth of July – US

The Cabin in the Woods – UK

Coneheads – US

The Craigslist Killer – UK

Dazed and Confused – US

The Deer Hunter – US

The Departed – US

open image in gallery Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Departed' ( Warner Bros )

Dragnet – US

Dune (1984) – US

The Equalizer 2 – US

First Daughter – UK

Focus – US

Friday Night Lights – US

The Girl Next Door – UK

Good Burger – US

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy – US

The Great Outdoors – US

The Great Waldo Pepper – US

The Green Hornet – UK

Green Zone – US

Grown Ups – US

Happy Death Day – UK

Happy Death Day 2U – UK

Hop – US

How Do You Know – UK

Insidious: Chapter 2 – US

open image in gallery Patrick Wilson in the ‘Insidious’ franchise ( © 2023 CTMG, All Rights Reserved. )

The International – UK

The Interview – US

Judy – US

Kandahar – US

Krampus – US

Last Seen Alive – US

Mary and The Witch’s Flower – US

Mending the Line – UK

A Million Ways to Die in the West – US

Miss Juneteenth – US

Mission: Impossible – US

Mission: Impossible II – US

Mission: Impossible III – US

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol – US

Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation – US

Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie – UK

Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre – US

National Security – UK

The Net – UK

A Night at the Roxbury – US

Now You See Me – US

Now You See Me 2 – US

Old School – US

The Painted Veil – UK

The Possession – UK

The Prince of Egypt – US

The Roommate – UK

Rudy – US

Rush – US

Rush Hour 2 – US

Rush Hour 3 – US

Saw – UK

Saw II – UK

Saw III – UK

open image in gallery Three ‘Saw’ films are leaving Netflix ( Netflix )

Shall We Dance? – UK

Slap Shot – US

Sniper: GRIT – Global Response & Intelligence Team – UK

Spoiled Brats (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Superstar: Dare to Dream – US

SWAT: Firefight – UK

SWAT: Under Siege – US

The Tale of Despereaux – US

Talk to Me – US

The Theory of Everything – US

U-571 – US

The Ugly Truth – UK

Van Helsing – US

Wayne’s World – US

Wayne’s World 2 – US

White Chicks – UK

Wrath of the Titans – US

Wyatt Earp – US

Zoolander – US

2 October

The Crazies – UK

Don’t Worry Darling – UK

The Great Wall – UK

The House – UK

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back – UK

Òlòtūré (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Year One – UK

3 October

The Bricklayer – US

Filth – US

King Kong (2005) – UK

The Mole Agent – US

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult – UK

open image in gallery ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ( Warner Bros Pictures )

4 October

Fast X – UK

Kindergarten Cop – UK

Mirror Mirror – UK

5 October

Clueless – UK

The Mercy – UK

Noblemen – US

Rise of the Guardians – UK

6 October

See for Me – US

7 October

Boys on the Side – US

Click Click Bang – UK/US

Jesus Revolution – UK

Sex and the City: The Movie – UK

Sex and the City 2 – UK

Shamwari Untamed – UK/US

Supa Modo – UK

8 October

Palermo Hollywood – US

Truth or Dare: Extended Director’s Cut – UK

10 October

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – US

Friday – UK

GEN HOSHINO STADIUM TOUR “POP VIRUS” – UK

11 October

Blockers – UK

The Good Liar – UK

12 October

Blackout – UK/US

The Disappointments Room – UK

I’ll See You in My Dreams – UK

MaXXXine – UK

open image in gallery ( A24 )

14 October

Hello School Playlist – UK/US

Nyara: The Kidnapping – UK/US

Soólè – UK/US

15 October

Abandoned

Beyond Skyline – UK/US

Copycat – US

Don’t Dare to Dream – UK

The Fiery Priest – UK

My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho – UK

Rumor Has It – UK

Saving Sally – UK

Secret Garden – UK

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World – UK

16 October

Circle – UK

Dracula Untold – US

Faten Amal Harby – US

Wanted – US

open image in gallery Sigourney Weaver in ‘Copycat’ ( Warner Bros )

18 October

LiSA LiVE is Smile Always, Eve&Birth: The Birth at Nippon Budokan – UK/US

The Next Three Days – UK

19 October

American Ninja – US

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs Ninja – US

20 October

Anyone But You – US

Freud’s Last Session – US

21 October

Van Helsing – UK

22 October

Schindler’s List – UK

24 October

Empire Records – US

25 October

Miller’s Girl – US

open image in gallery Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney star in ‘Anyone But You’ ( Brook Rushton/Sony Pictures )

TV

1 October

A Confession – UK

Bonnie & Clyde – US

Dinner Date – UK

Rubble & Crew – US

White Collar – US

2 October

People Just Do Nothing – UK

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original) – UK/US

6 October

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber – US

7 October

To The Lake (Netflix Original) – UK/US

9 October

Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy (Netflix Original) – UK

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure – UK

12 October

The Cuckoo – UK

Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire – UK/US

15 October

Beautiful Gong Shim – UK

Doctors – UK

Faten Amel Harby – UK

The Fiery Priest – UK

Killing Eve – US

The Last Empress – UK

Reunited Worlds – UK

Rooftop Prince – UK

Some Assembly Required (Netflix Original)

Still 17 – UK

Suspicious Partner – UK

Yong Pal – UK

You Are Beautiful – UK

18 October

Ghost Hunters – US

19 October

The Girl Who Sees Scents – UK

20 October

Shadow – UK/US

24 October

The Family Business – US

29 October

Mythomaniac (Netflix Original) – US

Comedy

1 October

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then – UK/US

17 October

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (Netflix Original) – UK/US

24 October

Pete Holmes: I Am Not for Everyone (Netflix Original) – US

30 October

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (Netflix Original)

Games

1 October

Civilization VI (iOS and Android) – US