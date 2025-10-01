Netflix is removing a large selection of movies and TV shows
It’s unknown whether they’ll ever return
What goes up must come down – and that’s no different when it comes to films and TV shows on Netflix.
Every month, while the streaming service adds a bursting list of titles to its library, it also removes a large amount – and, in the case of the UK, it does so without warning subscribers.
As a consequence, this means that things you’ve been meaning to get around to viewing after adding them to your watchlist may suddenly disappear.
Being removed this month includes Copycat, the 1990s thriller that took the streaming service by storm earlier this year, the Saw Films and psychological drama Don’t Worry Darling. Netflix Original titles are no longer safe from these removals, either.
The Independent has compiled a full list of every single movie and TV series being taken down in October 2025. Find a full list of everything being added to the service this month – including the “best film of the year” – here.
NB: We put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.
Movies
1 October
The Age of Innocence – US
Alpha (2018) – US
The American – US
American Graffiti – US
American Pie – US
American Pie 2 – US
Assassin’s Creed – UK
Bad Neighbors (AKA Neighbors) – US
Big Daddy – US
Blades of Glory – US
The Blind – UK
The Blues Brothers – US
The Boondock Saints 2: All Saints Day – UK
Born on the Fourth of July – US
The Cabin in the Woods – UK
Coneheads – US
The Craigslist Killer – UK
Dazed and Confused – US
The Deer Hunter – US
The Departed – US
Dragnet – US
Dune (1984) – US
The Equalizer 2 – US
First Daughter – UK
Focus – US
Friday Night Lights – US
The Girl Next Door – UK
Good Burger – US
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy – US
The Great Outdoors – US
The Great Waldo Pepper – US
The Green Hornet – UK
Green Zone – US
Grown Ups – US
Happy Death Day – UK
Happy Death Day 2U – UK
Hop – US
How Do You Know – UK
Insidious: Chapter 2 – US
The International – UK
The Interview – US
Judy – US
Kandahar – US
Krampus – US
Last Seen Alive – US
Mary and The Witch’s Flower – US
Mending the Line – UK
A Million Ways to Die in the West – US
Miss Juneteenth – US
Mission: Impossible – US
Mission: Impossible II – US
Mission: Impossible III – US
Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol – US
Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation – US
Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie – UK
Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre – US
National Security – UK
The Net – UK
A Night at the Roxbury – US
Now You See Me – US
Now You See Me 2 – US
Old School – US
The Painted Veil – UK
The Possession – UK
The Prince of Egypt – US
The Roommate – UK
Rudy – US
Rush – US
Rush Hour 2 – US
Rush Hour 3 – US
Saw – UK
Saw II – UK
Saw III – UK
Shall We Dance? – UK
Slap Shot – US
Sniper: GRIT – Global Response & Intelligence Team – UK
Spoiled Brats (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Superstar: Dare to Dream – US
SWAT: Firefight – UK
SWAT: Under Siege – US
The Tale of Despereaux – US
Talk to Me – US
The Theory of Everything – US
U-571 – US
The Ugly Truth – UK
Van Helsing – US
Wayne’s World – US
Wayne’s World 2 – US
White Chicks – UK
Wrath of the Titans – US
Wyatt Earp – US
Zoolander – US
2 October
The Crazies – UK
Don’t Worry Darling – UK
The Great Wall – UK
The House – UK
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back – UK
Òlòtūré (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Year One – UK
3 October
The Bricklayer – US
Filth – US
King Kong (2005) – UK
The Mole Agent – US
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult – UK
4 October
Fast X – UK
Kindergarten Cop – UK
Mirror Mirror – UK
5 October
Clueless – UK
The Mercy – UK
Noblemen – US
Rise of the Guardians – UK
6 October
See for Me – US
7 October
Boys on the Side – US
Click Click Bang – UK/US
Jesus Revolution – UK
Sex and the City: The Movie – UK
Sex and the City 2 – UK
Shamwari Untamed – UK/US
Supa Modo – UK
8 October
Palermo Hollywood – US
Truth or Dare: Extended Director’s Cut – UK
10 October
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – US
Friday – UK
GEN HOSHINO STADIUM TOUR “POP VIRUS” – UK
11 October
Blockers – UK
The Good Liar – UK
12 October
Blackout – UK/US
The Disappointments Room – UK
I’ll See You in My Dreams – UK
MaXXXine – UK
14 October
Hello School Playlist – UK/US
Nyara: The Kidnapping – UK/US
Soólè – UK/US
15 October
Abandoned
Beyond Skyline – UK/US
Copycat – US
Don’t Dare to Dream – UK
The Fiery Priest – UK
My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho – UK
Rumor Has It – UK
Saving Sally – UK
Secret Garden – UK
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World – UK
16 October
Circle – UK
Dracula Untold – US
Faten Amal Harby – US
Wanted – US
18 October
LiSA LiVE is Smile Always, Eve&Birth: The Birth at Nippon Budokan – UK/US
The Next Three Days – UK
19 October
American Ninja – US
American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs Ninja – US
20 October
Anyone But You – US
Freud’s Last Session – US
21 October
Van Helsing – UK
22 October
Schindler’s List – UK
24 October
Empire Records – US
25 October
Miller’s Girl – US
TV
1 October
A Confession – UK
Bonnie & Clyde – US
Dinner Date – UK
Rubble & Crew – US
White Collar – US
2 October
People Just Do Nothing – UK
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original) – UK/US
6 October
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber – US
7 October
To The Lake (Netflix Original) – UK/US
9 October
Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy (Netflix Original) – UK
Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure – UK
12 October
The Cuckoo – UK
Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire – UK/US
15 October
Beautiful Gong Shim – UK
Doctors – UK
Faten Amel Harby – UK
The Fiery Priest – UK
Killing Eve – US
The Last Empress – UK
Reunited Worlds – UK
Rooftop Prince – UK
Some Assembly Required (Netflix Original)
Still 17 – UK
Suspicious Partner – UK
Yong Pal – UK
You Are Beautiful – UK
18 October
Ghost Hunters – US
19 October
The Girl Who Sees Scents – UK
20 October
Shadow – UK/US
24 October
The Family Business – US
29 October
Mythomaniac (Netflix Original) – US
Comedy
1 October
Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then – UK/US
17 October
Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (Netflix Original) – UK/US
24 October
Pete Holmes: I Am Not for Everyone (Netflix Original) – US
30 October
Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (Netflix Original)
Games
1 October
Civilization VI (iOS and Android) – US
