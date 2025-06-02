Netflix reveals biggest movies and shows coming later this year at Tudum event - including Stranger Things 5 and Wednesday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has revealed several exciting updates for fans heading into the second half of the year.

At the streaming giant’s Tudum event, held May 31, fans were given previews of Netflix’s major films and TV shows for the next year.

Many of the streamer’s highly anticipated films and series were finally given release dates, while several trailers were also shared for the first time.

Here, we round up the top eight announcements from the event.

1. Stranger Things season five release dates

Finn Wolfhard in ‘Stranger Things’ season five ( Netflix )

The fifth and final season of the hit series will have fans tuning into three installments:

Volume 1 on November 26 at 5pm PT (four episodes)

Volume 2 on December 25 at 5pm PT (three episodes)

The Finale on December 31 at 5pm PT (the final episode)

Along with the release dates, Netflix released a description of what fans can expect.

“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna," Netflix wrote.

"But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.

"As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

2. Squid Game season three release date

Labeled the final games, the last season of Squid Game will debut June 27. The Korean language series — which sees hundreds of cash-strapped individuals compete in deadly games for a life-changing sum of money — became an instant hit after it first began streaming in 2021.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said: “The new season will focus on what Gi-hun can and will do after all his efforts fail.”

"He is in utter despair after losing everything and watching all his efforts go in vain,” he added. “The story then takes an interesting turn, questioning whether Gi-hun can overcome his shame and rise again to prove that values of humanity — like conscience and kindness — can exist in the arena.”

3. Wednesday season two

The streaming giant released the first six minutes of the Wednesday season two trailer. The first episodes of the show, starring Jenna Ortega as the title character, will begin streaming August 6 followed by a second release September 3.

In addition to announcing the streaming date, Netflix confirmed Lady Gaga will guest star in part two of the season as Rosaline Rotwood, a "legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday."

Season one debuted in November 2022. The show was renewed in January 2023, but filming was delayed due to industry strikes.

4. Happy Gilmore 2 trailer and release date

Nearly 30 years after the initial film’s release, Happy Gilmore 2 will hit Netflix July 25.

Released in 1996, sports comedy Happy Gilmore follows an ice hockey player with anger management issues who realises he can channel that anger towards major pro golf wins. He faces off against an arrogant opponent named Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald.

The sequel builds on Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore and will also feature Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald, Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), Sadie and Sunny Sandler, and Blake Clark.

A handful of professional golfers will also be featured in the film, including Paige Spiranac, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka.

5. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery release date

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the mystery film is a standalone sequel to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the third instalment overall in the Knives Out film series.

The film follows Benoit Blanc undertaking his “most dangerous case yet,” though further details have been kept mum.

Aside from Daniel Craig as Blanc, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will feature Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

Fans can catch the film on Netflix starting December 12.

6. Frankenstein teaser trailer

Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein is set to hit the streaming giant in November.

The film stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein's monster.

In a previous statement, del Toro said the film is is not a “horror film” but more of an “emotional story.”

7. The Rip release date

Joe Carnahan's The Rip, starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, will be released January 16, 2026.

Co-starring Teyana Taylor and Sasha Calle, a sneak peek was released, but only for those physically in attendance.

The film follows a group of Miami cops as they discover millions in cash stashed in a house, leading them to question who they can rely on as word of the seizure spreads.

8. One Piece season two

Season two of the live-action series, based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga and subsequent anime series of the same name, will return in 2026.

The series follows pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his friends on a journey to find treasure, One Piece, and become King of the Pirates.

Mikaela Hoover, who voices season two’s new character Tony Tony Chopper told Tudum: “What excited me about playing Chopper is the tug of war between his standoffishness and his huge heart. He tries so hard to hide his emotions and put on a tough exterior, but underneath, he’s a big softy, and his love can’t help but come out.

“I believe there is a little Chopper in all of us,” she added. “We all want to be loved and accepted. We go to great lengths to keep the people that we love safe. There’s a purity to his nature that reminds us of what’s good in the world.”