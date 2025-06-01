Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stranger Things: Everything we know about season five as release date and cast announced

Fans will have to wait until December to see the final parts of the beloved show

Greg Evans
Sunday 01 June 2025 06:54 EDT
Comments
Stranger Things season 5 date announcement

The release date for Stranger Things season five has finally been announced by Netflix and fans will have to tune into three different instalments to complete the hit supernatural series.

The news was confirmed during Netflix’s TUDUM event on Saturday (31 May) where the streaming giant gave fans previews of all their major films and TV shows for the next year.

Featuring appearances from stars of the show, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin at the presentation, Netflix revealed that the fifth and final season will be broken up into three parts.

Volume one, which will be comprised of four episodes, will be released on 26 November. Volume two will then be released on Christmas Day and contains the next three episodes. The finale, which is titled “The Rightside Up”, will then be shared on the platform on New Year’s Eve.

Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things season five
Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things season five (Netflix)

There is no news on how long these episodes will individually run. In season four several episodes lasted well over an hour with the finale clocking in at nearly two-and-a-half hours.

The episode titles in full are:

“The Crawl’

“The Vanishing of...”

“The Turnbow Trap”

“Sorcerer”

“Shock Jock”

“Escape from Camazotz”

“The Bridge”

“The Rightside Up”

An official synopsis has also been released for the season. It reads: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown.

“Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone – the full party – standing together, one last time.”

Although Netflix did share an announcement video for the final season release dates it mostly contained footage from the previous seasons it did feature a few tantalising glimpses of what is to come including Joyce (Winona Ryder) brandishing an axe and Hopper (David Harbour) holding Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as her nose bleeds.

Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Stranger Things'
Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Stranger Things' (Ursula Coyote/Netflix)

The season five cast in full is:

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie

Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler

Jake Connelly as Derek

Alex Breaux as Lt. Akers

Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay

In April, Finn Wolfhard, who plays protagonist Mike Wheeler, said he had mixed emotions when he learned about the fate of his character on the show.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Eduardo Franco as Argyle in ‘Stranger Things’
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Eduardo Franco as Argyle in ‘Stranger Things’ (© 2022 Netflix, Inc.)

“I was so happy with his ending, and I don’t know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy,” he told People.

Filming the finale, he added, “was definitely a lot. I felt like I was in a dream or something. None of it felt real. I don’t know, it felt perfect.”

On shooting the final scene, Wolfhard recalled: “It didn't really start to go into focus until the next day. It was like an emotional hangover.

“But it ended really well, and I just have such positive things to say about everyone.”

He continued: “The cast all stayed for the last day; we were all there together. It was really great to be around each other.”

