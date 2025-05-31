Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix is removing a large selection of titles in June 2025, including the most underrated film of the last five years.

Each month, the streaming service takes down titles without warning, meaning things can suddenly vanish from your watchlist.

Fortunately, The Independent is on hand with a compilation of every movie and TV series falling victim to the culling, including certain Original titles, which we’ve listed below.

Some acclaimed films are also being struck from the service include The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and 2023 family comedy Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

The Judy Blume adaptation follows an 11-year-old girl (Abby Ryder Fortson) who is forced to grow up in a new neighbourhood after her parents (Rachel MacAdams and Benny Safdie) relocate them.

It became a modest critical hit upon its initial release. The movie, which was directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, was a box office flop, grossing $21.5m.

The film’s addition to streaming service has since led to a cult fanbase – and has seen it branded a “devastatingly underrated” film by viewers perplexed it didn’t receive enough plaudits.

Find the full list of every movie and TV show being removed from Netflix in June 2025 below.

Movies

1 June

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday – UK

Attarintiki Daredi – US

Batman Begins – US

Big Game – UK

Black Holes:The Edge of All We Know – UK/US

Blackfish – UK

Blue Lagoon: The Awakening – UK

Burlesque – US

Brahms: The Boy II – US

The Client List – UK

Closer – US

Cult of Chucky – US

Daddy Day Care – US

The Dark Knight– US

The Dark Knight Rises – US

The Deep End of the Ocean – UK

Den of Thieves – US

Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas – UK

Dr Seuss’ The Grinch – UK

The DUFF – UK

From Prada to Nada – US

GoodFellas – US

Harriet – UK

The Hatton Garden Job – UK

The Holiday – UK

Home Invasion – UK

La Bamba – UK

Legend – UK

Little Women (1994) – UK

Ma – US

Magic Mike XXL – US

The One – UK

100 Days with Tata – UK/US

Open Season Scared Silly – US

The Pretty One – UK

Pride & Prejudice (2005) – US

Ramachari – US

Ramayya Vasthavayya – US

SWAT: Under Siege – UK

The Sweeney – UK

Tarzan (2013) – UK

Ted – US

Ted 2 – US

Transformers: The Last Knight – UK

Two Weeks Notice – US

Unhinged – US

4 June

Doubt – UK

Girls Will Be Girls – US

5 June

The Contractor – UK

Dark Places – UK

6 June

Ambush – UK

Sordid Lives – US

7 June

I Am Woman – US

Squaring the Circle – UK

8 June

Almost Christmas – UK

Hikaru Utada Live Sessions from AIR Studios – UK/US

Margot at the Wedding – UK

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – UK

Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo – US

Spy – UK

Srimannarayana – US

9 June

Hikaru Utada Laughter in the Dark Tour 2018 – UK/US

2020 – UK/US

The Bling Lagosians – UK/US

Breaded Life – UK/US

Camellia Sisters – UKUS

Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema – UK

11 June

Axone – US

Big Eden – US

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story – US

Trap – US

12 June

Back to Black – UK

The Best Man Holiday – UK

Your Highness – UK

13 June

Milea – UK

14 June

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – US

Hakkunde – UK

Knock at the Cabin – UK

Source Code – UK

15 June

Black Christmas (2019) – UK

Fatal Attraction – UK

Last Holiday – UK

Material – UK/US

The Spy Next Door – UK

Terminator: Dark Fate – UK

16 June

Wira – US

Atonement – UK

Bohemian Rhapsody – UK

The Dead Don’t Die – UK

Four Good Days – UK

Inglourious Basterds – UK

The Inspection – UK

Mortal Engines – UK

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron – UK

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? – US

17 June

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret – UK

The Batman – UK

Carol – US

El límite infinite – UK

Mobile Suit Gundam I – UK/US

Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow – UK/US

Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space – UK/US

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – UK/US

The Nan Movie – UK

Operation Mincemeat – UK

18 June

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – UK

Lola Igna – UK

19 June

Migration – US

65 – UK

20 June

Father Figures – US

21 June

American Sniper – US

Blood Will Tell (Netflix Original) – US

22 June

Brain on Fire (Netflix Original) – US

26 June

Ordinary People (2016) – US

Television

1 June

Alvinnn!!! And The Chipmunks season three and four – US

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom season two – US

45 rpm (Netflix Original) – UK

Haikyu!! – UK/US

Muster Dogs – UK/US

2 June

Bashar Shorts – UK

3 June

The Footballer, His Wife and the Crash – UK

5 June

Ben 10 season one to three – US

The Hour – UK

6 June

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked season one – UK

10 June

Al Hayba – UK/US

12 June

Car Crash: Why’s Lying? – UK

Hannibal season one to three – UK

14 June

Angela Black – UK

15 June

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive season one – US

Cold Case Files – US

Forged in Fire – US

100 Days to Indy season one and two – US

16 June

The Equalizer season one to three – US

17 June

Shameless season one to 11 – UK

19 June

Boomers – UK

Dexter season one to eight – US

24 June

Star Trek: Prodigy season one – US

25 June

Stateless (Netflix Original) – US

26 June

Signs season one and two (Netflix Original) – US