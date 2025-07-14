Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has revealed that he quit the show as the role was taking a toll on his body, both mentally and physically.

The 32-year-old, Rwandan-Scottish actor, surprisingly departed the BBC sci-fi show earlier this year following the conclusion of his second season in the role.

During his final episode, which was broadcast on 31 May, Gatwa’s Doctor regenerated and appeared to be replaced by former Doctor Who star Billie Piper.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show (13 July), Gatwa admitted: “I’m getting old, and my body was tired… and I’ve now just started doing some ballet, so I’m making really great decisions.

He added: “It’s the most amazing job in the world, a job that any actor would dream of and – because it’s so good – it’s strenuous. It takes a lot out of you, physically, emotionally, mentally, and so it was time.”

open image in gallery Gatwa starred in Doctor Who from 2023 until 2025 ( BBC )

Asked if he would ever come back to the show, he said: “Never say never.”

Barbie star Gatwa has played the Doctor since David Tennant’s second run as the Time Lord bi-generated in 2023.

Gatwa also addressed why he pulled out of being the UK’s spokesperson at the Eurovision Song Contest in May. Speculation had arisen that his decision was connected to controversy surrounding Israel’s participation in the competition.

“It all panned out very interestingly. I pulled out of it a long time before it was announced”, he said. And it was announced when it was announced, I don’t know why, but I was just very busy.

“Just had a lot of work schedules, a lot of press around The Roses, around Doctor (Who).”

open image in gallery Gatwa is one of several celebrities who have joined calls for the UK to end all arms exports to Israel ( PA Wire )

Asked about the speculation surrounding his withdrawal, Gatwa, who did not watch this year’s competition, said: “I was just very busy.”

The actor appeared on the Sunday morning news show to discuss the West End premiere of Born With Teeth, a play that re-imagines the relationship between rival playwrights Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare.

Gatwa plays Marlowe with his Sex Education co-star Edward Bluemel as Shakespeare in the Royal Shakespeare Company production at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre from August.

“It’s a really great story between these two huge literary icons, and it’s very exciting to imagine what could have happened in a room together”, he said.

Additional reporting by PA.