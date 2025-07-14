Ncuti Gatwa says Doctor Who was taking a ‘physical, emotional and mental’ toll on him
‘I’m getting old, and my body was tired’ admitted the star
Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has revealed that he quit the show as the role was taking a toll on his body, both mentally and physically.
The 32-year-old, Rwandan-Scottish actor, surprisingly departed the BBC sci-fi show earlier this year following the conclusion of his second season in the role.
During his final episode, which was broadcast on 31 May, Gatwa’s Doctor regenerated and appeared to be replaced by former Doctor Who star Billie Piper.
Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show (13 July), Gatwa admitted: “I’m getting old, and my body was tired… and I’ve now just started doing some ballet, so I’m making really great decisions.
He added: “It’s the most amazing job in the world, a job that any actor would dream of and – because it’s so good – it’s strenuous. It takes a lot out of you, physically, emotionally, mentally, and so it was time.”
Asked if he would ever come back to the show, he said: “Never say never.”
Barbie star Gatwa has played the Doctor since David Tennant’s second run as the Time Lord bi-generated in 2023.
Gatwa also addressed why he pulled out of being the UK’s spokesperson at the Eurovision Song Contest in May. Speculation had arisen that his decision was connected to controversy surrounding Israel’s participation in the competition.
“It all panned out very interestingly. I pulled out of it a long time before it was announced”, he said. And it was announced when it was announced, I don’t know why, but I was just very busy.
“Just had a lot of work schedules, a lot of press around The Roses, around Doctor (Who).”
Asked about the speculation surrounding his withdrawal, Gatwa, who did not watch this year’s competition, said: “I was just very busy.”
The actor appeared on the Sunday morning news show to discuss the West End premiere of Born With Teeth, a play that re-imagines the relationship between rival playwrights Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare.
Gatwa plays Marlowe with his Sex Education co-star Edward Bluemel as Shakespeare in the Royal Shakespeare Company production at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre from August.
“It’s a really great story between these two huge literary icons, and it’s very exciting to imagine what could have happened in a room together”, he said.
Additional reporting by PA.
