Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Traitors will be disappointed to learn that one star declined the opportunity to appear on the programme.

The first celebrity edition of the hit BBC game show is in full swing, with three stars already murdered and another three banished. You can find the full list of contestants here.

Fans, however, are mourning the absence of one celebrity who said she had declined the opportunity to take part.

Miriam Margolyes said she “can’t think of anything she’d rather less do” than appear on the series.

“I was offered this job,” she told the crowd at Cheltenham Festival, Metro reports. “No. Just recently and I can’t think of anything I’d rather less do.”

Explaining her reasoning, the 84-year-old said: “I’m not into that. I’ve never watched it. I don’t intend to watch it.”

The news will come as a blow to fans who had previously proclaimed the “hilarious” actor a “dream” cast member.

Speaking about the current cast, which includes Alan Carr, Celia Imrie, and Jonathan Ross, Margolyes said: “There is some jolly good people doing it. And if they want to do it for money, well, that’s fair enough.”

open image in gallery ( Getty )

According to reports, the celebrities are paid a flat fee of £40,000 for appearing in the series, with a separate pot of prize money up for grabs to donate to charity.

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

The celebrities are competing for up to £100,000, with the exact figure depending on how well they perform in each challenge.

Unlike the regular Traitors, in which the contestants keep the jackpot, the celebrities will give their prize winnings to a charity of their choice.

The latest episode of the series saw the elimination of Clare Balding, who became the third “faithful” to be eliminated from the series, as the three “traitors” – Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Cat Burns – continue to evade detection.

open image in gallery ( BBC )

Learning the identities of the real traitors, Balding admitted that she should have maintained her suspicions about Ross, but ultimately voted for Charlotte Church during the roundtable.

“Honestly, that makes me cross because I so nearly last night went on a big one on Jonathan,” she added.

Balding was equally annoyed at discovering Alan Carr was a traitor, having also suspected the comedian.

The TV presenter went on to praise singer-songwriter Cat Burns for doing an “amazing job” as a traitor.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC One at 9pm.