Jonathan Ross’ game plan in Celebrity Traitors could be at risk as celebrities started to suspect the veteran broadcaster in Wednesday’s show (15 October).

Suspicion has started to fall on Ross after YouTube star Niko Omilana was voted out by his fellow celebrities - despite being a Faithful.

Discussing Omilana’s exit, Clare Balding voiced her concerns about Ross, after referencing a comment he made in the show opener of forming an alliance with Omilana.

She told Ruth Codd: “We were in the car with Jonathan and Nico and Jonathan wanted to create an alliance straight off.”