Millie Bobby Brown describes relationship with David Harbour amid report of ‘bullying’ by Stranger Things co-star
A viral report claimed that Brown filed ‘pages and pages of accusations’ against Harbour before filming began on final season
Millie Bobby Brown said her relationship with onscreen father David Harbour meant “so much” to her, amid a viral report that Brown had filed a harassment and bullying claim against her Stranger Things co-star.
In an interview, she was asked what their connection meant to her, she said: “So much, so much. I mean, we play father and daughter.”
“And similar to Noah [Schnapp] and Winona [Ryder], you have an amazing friendship,” she told Entertainment Tonight.
Stranger Things is set in 1980s Hawkins and follows the small Indian town’s residents after a young girl named Eleven (Brown) with psychokinetic abilities opens a gateway between the Earth and an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.
Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers, whose disappearance in the first season opened the gateway between worlds, and Ryder plays his mother, Joyce Byers.
Harbour plays Hawkins police department chief Jim Hopper, and adopts Eleven at the end of the first season.
Brown’s comments come after the Daily Mail, citing an unnamed source, reported that the British actor filed “pages and pages of accusations” against Harbour before filming began on the Netflix series’ final season.
The Independent has contacted representatives for Harbour, Brown, and Netflix for comment.
Brown and Harbour put on a united front at the Stranger Things season five premiere in Los Angeles last week, and were pictured hugging and smiling while posing for photos on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre together.
On the red carpet, The Hollywood Reporter asked series co-creator Ross Duffer about the bullying claims.
“Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal onset matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them,” he said. “So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”
Netflix reportedly investigated the claims “for months”, the Mail reported. Harbour and Brown have been co-stars on the Netflix megahit for a decade.
There were reports questioning whether Harbour would join the rest of his Stranger Things cast for the season five press tour amid the bullying report and the release of his ex-wife, Lily Allen’s latest headline-making album.
The British singer recorded the album, her first in seven years, after the 2024 breakdown of her marriage to Harbour.
Stranger Things 5 Volume one, comprising four episodes, will be released on 26 November. Volume two will then be released on Christmas Day and contains the next three episodes. The finale, which is titled “The Rightside Up”, will then be shared on the platform on New Year’s Eve.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments