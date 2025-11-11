Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millie Bobby Brown said her relationship with onscreen father David Harbour meant “so much” to her, amid a viral report that Brown had filed a harassment and bullying claim against her Stranger Things co-star.

In an interview, she was asked what their connection meant to her, she said: “So much, so much. I mean, we play father and daughter.”

“And similar to Noah [Schnapp] and Winona [Ryder], you have an amazing friendship,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Stranger Things is set in 1980s Hawkins and follows the small Indian town’s residents after a young girl named Eleven (Brown) with psychokinetic abilities opens a gateway between the Earth and an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.

Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers, whose disappearance in the first season opened the gateway between worlds, and Ryder plays his mother, Joyce Byers.

Harbour plays Hawkins police department chief Jim Hopper, and adopts Eleven at the end of the first season.

open image in gallery Brown and Harbour put on a united front at the Stranger Things season five premiere in Los Angeles last week ( Getty )

Brown’s comments come after the Daily Mail, citing an unnamed source, reported that the British actor filed “pages and pages of accusations” against Harbour before filming began on the Netflix series’ final season.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Harbour, Brown, and Netflix for comment.

Brown and Harbour put on a united front at the Stranger Things season five premiere in Los Angeles last week, and were pictured hugging and smiling while posing for photos on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre together.

On the red carpet, The Hollywood Reporter asked series co-creator Ross Duffer about the bullying claims.

“Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal onset matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them,” he said. “So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”

open image in gallery ‘Stranger Things’ is set in 1980s Hawkins and follows the small Indian town’s residents after a young girl named Eleven with psychokinetic abilities opens a gateway between the Earth and an alternate dimension ( Netflix )

Netflix reportedly investigated the claims “for months”, the Mail reported. Harbour and Brown have been co-stars on the Netflix megahit for a decade.

There were reports questioning whether Harbour would join the rest of his Stranger Things cast for the season five press tour amid the bullying report and the release of his ex-wife, Lily Allen’s latest headline-making album.

The British singer recorded the album, her first in seven years, after the 2024 breakdown of her marriage to Harbour.

Stranger Things 5 Volume one, comprising four episodes, will be released on 26 November. Volume two will then be released on Christmas Day and contains the next three episodes. The finale, which is titled “The Rightside Up”, will then be shared on the platform on New Year’s Eve.