Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour put on a united front at the Stranger Things season five premiere in Los Angeles Thursday amid a viral report that Brown had filed a harassment and bullying claim against her older co-star.

Brown, 21, and Harbour, 50, were pictured hugging and smiling while posing for photos on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre together.

It comes after the Daily Mail, citing an unnamed source, reported that the British actor filed “pages and pages of accusations” against Harbour before filming began on the Netflix series’ final season.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Harbour, Brown and Netflix for comment.

On the red carpet, The Hollywood Reporter asked Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer about the bullying claims.

“Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal onset matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them,” he said. “So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”

The publication also asked director and executive producer Shawn Levy how production handles a bullying complaint on set and “makes sure everyone feels safe and respected.”

“At the end of the day, that’s the job,” Levy replied. “You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we’re proud of the fact that we did so.”

He continued: “I’ve read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to… there’s so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock.”

