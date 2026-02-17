Miley Cyrus’ plans for Hannah Montana reunion special officially revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans for the highly anticipated 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana have been revealed after months of speculation.

On Tuesday, Disney+ announced that the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will air on the streamer March 24. The special, expected to be filmed in front of a live studio audience, will feature an exclusive interview with star Miley Cyrus, hosted by Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, as well as never-before-seen footage from the series.

‘“Hannah Montana’ will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus said of the iconic series in a statement.

“The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

According to a press release, Cyrus’ interview “will offer an intimate look at the creation of” Hannah Montana and the show’s worldwide impact.

open image in gallery Miley Cyrus confirms ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ will air on Disney+ in March ( Getty )

open image in gallery ‘Hannah Montana’ first aired in 2006 on Disney Channel ( Getty )

Hannah Montana, which ran from 2006 to 2011, followed teenage girl Miley Stewart (played by Cyrus) living a double life as both a high school student and world-famous pop star Hannah Montana, becoming the latter whenever she donned her signature blonde wig.

The fan-favorite Disney Channel series also featured Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as her on-TV dad Robbie Ray, Jason Earles, Emily Osment and Mitchell Musso.

“‘Hannah Montana’ opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations,” Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television, added in a statement. “Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago.”

Cyrus and Cooper will executive produce the special along with film producer and Cooper’s husband, Matt Kaplan, and Cyrus’s mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell.

Last year, Cyrus first teased her plans to do something special for the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana.

“It’s about to be the 20-year Hannahversary in March!” she said during On Air with Ryan Seacrest in July. “I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today.”

“Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this...me,” she added. “It’s so crazy to think that I started as a character that I thought would be impossible to shed, and now, that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood. But now, I’ve sort of been integrated into everyone’s life as the character has.”