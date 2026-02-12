Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Che has put one Saturday Night Live fan on blast for proposing an outrageous Epstein island sketch.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, the SNL star, 42, shared a screenshot of a private message he received from a viewer.

“If SNL had any balls they’d do an Epstein island sketch like it was a joke but just have it be reality and have Trump and Elon etc etc partying with actual children,” it read.

Little Saint James, a private island in the Virgin Islands, owned by the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was notorious for being the base of his alleged sex trafficking operations.

“That’d be funny to you..?” Che wrote on the post, “pedo reenactments with actual kids..you think the audience would be laughing at that..?

open image in gallery SNL's Michael Che slammed a fan's pitch for Epstein island sketch featuring actual children ( Getty/PA )

“I guess I just don’t understand comedy audiences anymore,” he said in a subsequent story.

“I get so much SNL criticism that starts with ‘if yall had any balls,’” he said in another post, pushing back: “Nah, we do. We just air on Channel 4, you muppet.”

Che added: “I wonder if Ice-T gets messages like ‘show penetration on SVU, cowards!’”

open image in gallery James Austin Johnson mocking Donald Trump over the heavily redacted Epstein file ( SNL/NBC )

The long-running NBC comedy sketch series has featured several skits about Epstein, including in a December cold open, in which they mocked President Donald Trump over the heavily redacted Epstein files.

“With regard to files, we’re being very transparent,” began SNL cast member James Austin Johnson as Trump. “Because Jeffrey Epstein was a terrible man, and I didn’t know him, and I liked him a lot.

“We released all the files, and I come out looking, frankly, very good,” Johnson parodied. “We had to redact a few sensitive things, but you’ll get the gist here…”

Johnson then turned to a giant file beside him that was redacted, apart from the words: “Trump Didn’t Do Nothing Bad.”

“See, it’s all there. Can you believe it?” he said.

However, just last week, the Emmy-winning show was forced to cut a sketch, starring Colin Jost as a scientist struggling to discuss a new strain of the Epstein-Barr virus without drawing an association with the convicted sex offender.

After a clip of the sketch was posted to social media, several fans were upset it didn’t air. “I can’t believe this was cut!! Colin needs to be in more sketches. He kills it every time,” one person wrote, with a second applauding it for its “great writing.”

“I get the strangest feeling that Che wrote this sketch,” a third commented on a YouTube upload of the sketch. “Two weeks in a row when the cut for time sketches are funnier and better written than everything on the main show.”