Liveupdated

Epstein files live updates: Critics accuse Trump officials of cover-up over heavily redacted release

The late sex offender is pictured with a host of celebrities, including Michael Jackson and Bill Clinton, in newly released files

Todd Blanche says DoJ will release Epstein files Friday to meet Congressionally-imposed deadline

Republicans and Democrats have accused Donald Trump officials of a cover-up after thousands of documents released from the Jeffrey Epstein case were heavily redacted.

The Justice Department released documents on Friday but officials acknowledged the release was incomplete. The photos are also undated and presented without context.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s DOJ earlier dumped a library of legal documents, paperwork and photos, which included multiple images of former President Bill Clinton lounging in a hot tub; and Epstein with a host of celebrities, including Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Richard Branson, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

Being photographed with Epstein, or mentioned in documents, does not suggest wrongdoing.

President Donald Trump did not acknowledge the release of the long-awaited files in a rally speech Friday night, as his administration was blasted for failing to publish the complete documents despite the deadline being set by law.

Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 in federal jail while awaiting trial, was a wealthy and powerful financier accused of sexually abusing and trafficking women and girls for years, alongside his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump makes no mention Epstein files in rally speech

President Donald Trump did not acknowledge the release of the long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein files in a rally speech Friday night, as his administration was blasted for failing to publish the complete documents despite the deadline being set by law.

The president ignored reporter’s questions about the Epstein files while heading to North Carolina, where he gave a 90-minute speech Friday night.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain20 December 2025 11:20

No context offered with documents and photographs

The document dump by the Department of Justice consists of thousands of photographs and redacted files in the Jeffrey Epstein case, but no context.

In the enormous data sets, which are split into four batches, the files include photos from various trips Epstein took with associates, images inside his properties, and copies of largely redacted documents from inquiries.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain20 December 2025 11:12

'This isn't about Bill Clinton': Former president's team responds to photos

Bill Clinton is featured prominently in the files, though the records included no explanation of how the photographs of the former president related to any investigation or the context surrounding them.

Senior Trump White House aides took to X to promote the Clinton photos.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote "Oh my!" and added a shocked face emoji in response to a photo of Clinton in the hot tub.

"They can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton," Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña said in a statement.

"There are two types of people here," he said. "The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships after that. We're in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that."

(DOJ)
Maryam Zakir-Hussain20 December 2025 11:07

'Stop redacting names' says Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda after release of files

Maryam Zakir-Hussain20 December 2025 10:27

Mick Jagger and Richard Branson among high-profile figures featured in latest Epstein files release

Mick Jagger and Richard Branson are among the high-profile figures who have featured in the latest release of thousands of documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Lord Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to the U.S., is also pictured in the tranche of material.

Being photographed with Epstein or in the files does not implicate a person in the late convicted pedophile’s crimes.

There is also a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell – who is currently serving 20 years in prison for her role in a decade-long scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minor girls with Epstein – posing on the steps of 10 Downing Street.

The partially redacted shot of Branson shows the British businessman with his arm around Epstein as they smile for the camera, with what appears to be two unknown women standing in the background.

There are multiple photos of Mick Jagger sat next to Maxwell and former U.S. president Bill Clinton.

Mick Jagger and Bill Clinton, pictured with a woman whose identity is redacted
Mick Jagger and Bill Clinton, pictured with a woman whose identity is redacted (DOJ)
Richard Branson pictured with Jeffrey Epstein
Richard Branson pictured with Jeffrey Epstein (DOJ)
Tara Cobham20 December 2025 10:00

Epstein survivors express disappointment over heavy redactions in document dump as more files still to be released

Survivors of the late Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse have expressed disappointment over a document dump that was heavily redacted and only partially released.

Haley Robson, an Epstein survivor who voted for Trump but has come to regret it, told The Independent, “I knew going into this and just how Trump likes to play his little tactics. I knew with all the obstacles we've already rendered and the administration's flip flop, I already knew that we were not going to see the files as we should be getting them.”

Read more here:

Epstein survivors disappointed over heavy redactions and missing files

‘There's been a lot of effort, money & time put into redactions. Not to protect victims, but to protect people in power,’ one survivor said
Maryam Zakir-Hussain20 December 2025 09:47

Democratic lawmakers 'exploring legal avenues' for transparency over Epstein files

US Senator Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said that by disregarding the deadline, the Trump administration was denying justice to Epstein's victims.

He added he was "exploring all avenues and legal tools to get justice for the victims and transparency for the American people."

If Democratic lawmakers so choose, they could go to court to force the Justice Department to comply with the law, but that would be a lengthy process that plays out while the department releases more files.

Separately, the House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena for the Epstein files. That could give Congress another avenue to force the release of more information to the committee, but it would require Republicans to join them in contempt-of-Congress proceedings against a Republican administration.

(REUTERS)
Maryam Zakir-Hussain20 December 2025 09:17

Democrats critcise partial release of Epstein files

The US Department of Justice published thousands of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, a release long anticipated for its potential to reveal new details about the late sex offender and his connections to powerful people.

However, the release fell short of such expectations due to heavily redacted documents, undated photos and no context.

The partial release angered Democrats who accused the Trump administration of trying to hide information.

Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie had introduced what is known as a discharge petition, which eventually led to the congressional vote that forced the release of the Epstein files.

On Friday, both took to social media to criticise the partial release.

Mr Massie wrote that it "grossly fails to comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law."

Mr Khanna called the release so far "disappointing."

"We're going to push for the actual documents," he said.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain20 December 2025 09:09

Framed photos of Trump and Melania appear in Epstein files

Framed photographs of President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump feature in the Epstein documents released by the Justice Department today.

No accusations of wrongdoing have been made against the president, who has claimed he parted ways with Epstein as friends years ago.

In one of the photographs, which was taken inside a desk drawer, Trump appeared to be pictured alongside a group of smiling women in a grainy photograph.

The women's identities are not redacted.

In another of the framed photos in the desk drawer, which is partially obscured from view, Trump and Melania are pictured with Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

That image has already been in the public domain.

Another image of Trump, Melania and Epstein was also taken on Epstein’s desk.

Framed photographs of President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump feature in the Epstein documents released by the Justice Department (far right)
Framed photographs of President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump feature in the Epstein documents released by the Justice Department (far right) (DOJ)
A photo of Trump, Melania and Ghislaine Maxwell is visible inside the desk drawer. Trump appeared to be in another photograph alongside a group of women. The president has not been accused of any wrongdoing.
A photo of Trump, Melania and Ghislaine Maxwell is visible inside the desk drawer. Trump appeared to be in another photograph alongside a group of women. The president has not been accused of any wrongdoing. (DOJ)
Rhian Lubin20 December 2025 09:00

In Pictures: Famous personalities pictured in latest Epstein files 'document dump'

Photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein, right, with Richard Branson
Photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein, right, with Richard Branson (AP)
Jeffrey Epstein and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Emirati businessman and Chairman and Group CEO of DP World, are seen in this undated handout image from the Epstein estate released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee in Washington, DC
Jeffrey Epstein and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Emirati businessman and Chairman and Group CEO of DP World, are seen in this undated handout image from the Epstein estate released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee in Washington, DC (via REUTERS)
Undated photo released by the US Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein and Michael Jackson
Undated photo released by the US Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein and Michael Jackson (AP)
Former US President Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell are seen in this image from the estate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Former US President Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell are seen in this image from the estate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (via REUTERS)
Undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows former President Bill Clinton, in red, with actor Kevin Spacey
Undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows former President Bill Clinton, in red, with actor Kevin Spacey (AP)
Painting of former US President Bill Clinton wearing a dress is displayed inside the Manhattan home of Jeffrey Epstein in this image from the estate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Painting of former US President Bill Clinton wearing a dress is displayed inside the Manhattan home of Jeffrey Epstein in this image from the estate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (via REUTERS)
Vishwam Sankaran20 December 2025 08:30

