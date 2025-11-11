Meghan Markle announces Netflix Christmas special — and reveals its release date

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle is releasing a Netflix holiday special.

The Duchess of Sussex announced Monday that a special episode of her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, will arrive on the streaming platform in just a few weeks.

“Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd on @netflix,” she shared to her Instagram account.

Markle, 44, also teased a look at her festive holiday table in the post, wearing a green dress and looking over what appears to be a dinner table with candles, glassware, ribbons, and greenery.

Netflix said in a statement: “This December, join Meghan in Montecito, California, for a magical holiday celebration as she shares how she likes to make this time with family and friends especially memorable and meaningful. Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs — and give you simple how-tos to follow at home.”

open image in gallery Meghan Markle teased that the holiday special will feature gift wrapping techniques ( Netflix )

Markle, Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, moved to the California coastal town in 2020, and her show is filmed at a studio just down the road from the family’s $14.65 million mansion.

Last month, the former Suits actress teased that the new holiday special would be “a really good one” while speaking at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC. She added that in the special, “lots of gift wrapping techniques” will be included.

“You guys know I used to teach gift wrapping at Paper Source and advanced gift wrapping,” Markle said. “So you know, all of those things that you do as an auditioning actor. That’s not the full circle I was expecting, but here we are.”

open image in gallery Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lived in Montecito since 2020 ( Netflix )

Ahead of the holiday season, the duchess’s lifestyle brand, As ever, also released a festive collection last month, featuring candles, flower sprinkles, and fruit spreads, which Oprah Winfrey included on her annual Favorite Things list.

Markle’s reported $100 million partnership with Netflix is expected to launch her return to acting after an eight-year hiatus. She said at the summit: “What we’ve designed is being able to have so much robust support in year one, where you have the show complementing the brand or content and commerce or meeting, and then still enabling me to have autonomy, to build out my own team and scale it in the way that I envision.”

With Love, Meghan premiered in March. The eight-part series features Markle share hosting tips and cooking with her celebrity friends like Chrissy Teigen and Mindy Kaling. The show’s second season aired in August and received mixed reviews, with The Independent’s Helen Coffey saying the show was like being gaslit by a multiillionaire.