Meghan Markle launches first As Ever holiday collection with festive candles and spices
The new As Ever products were launched Tuesday
Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, is helping people prepare for the upcoming holiday season.
For the last few days, the Duchess of Sussex has been teasing an update for As Ever as Meghan has continuously introduced new fruit spreads, wines, and the restock of the fan-favorite $15 flower sprinkles.
Tuesday marked the launch of the brand’s first holiday collection, which includes some familiar favorites such as the orange marmalade and raspberry spread.
Meghan is also adding some new items never been sold before, including two scented candles in either Water Lotus, Sandalwood, and California Poppy or Moroccan Mint, Cardamom, and Tea Leaves for $64 and a spice kit to make your own mulled cider or hot toddy in the comfort of your own home for $16 per package.
The holiday collection also allows customers to purchase special bundles meant for gifting, including the signature fruit spread gift set, consisting of the strawberry spread, raspberry spread and orange marmalade for $42.
Another gift option is the honey duo gift set for $62, which includes a jar of both wildflower and orange blossom honey.
More to follow
