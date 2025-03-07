Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inspired by the Duchess of Sussex’s hosting tips? You can try them out for yourself at the very same property where her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, was filmed.

The Duchess of Sussex, whose lifestyle show was released on Tuesday, did not film the series in her own home in Montecito, California, as she explained wanting to protect her family’s privacy. Instead, she filmed down the street at the Cipolla farmhouse.

The house is owned by Tom and Sherrie Cipolla and has an estimated value of $8 million, according to Realtor.com. Meghan’s television set is 4,500 square feet and includes four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms and sits on a five-acre plot of land.

According to Travel + Leisure, those interested in renting out the house need to reach out to Montecito Orchard Private Estate on Instagram. The account has recently been made private.

open image in gallery The four-bedroom Montecito house in ‘With Love, Meghan’ sits on a five-acre plot ( AP )

The Duchess previously discussed why she chose not to film at her $14.65 million Montecito mansion, telling People: “I wanted to protect that safe haven. We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day.

“Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house,” she continued.

open image in gallery Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Mindy Kaling hosted a tea party in one episode of ‘With Love, Meghan’ ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

Meghan went on to explain that the community she and her family are part of in Southern California has respected their privacy needs upon welcoming them to the neighborhood in 2020.

“Once you know us, I think you want us to have the same normalcy as parents and for our children as they do, despite however unique our situation is,” she said.

Despite filming at a house that wasn’t theirs, her two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, apparently enjoyed the rental property during filming.

Meghan said: “They would also come with my husband and visit me on-set, and I loved that my children were able to watch me working and see the balance of that and understand what Mama does and is working to create and share.

open image in gallery Meghan showed off the property’s spacious garden in various episodes of the series ( JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX )

The news comes shortly after Meghan’s Netflix show was renewed for a second season.

On Friday, the duchess announced that the show had been picked up for a second season. “Lettuce romaine calm,” she wrote on her Instagram Story over a video with her showing off a baseball cap with the same pun written on it. “... or not (!) because I’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ is coming soon!”

People reports that Michael Steed will return as director for the new season.

The show’s quick renewal has come despite the first season receiving scathing reviews.

In her one-star review, The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky called the show “queasy and exhausting.”

“The only tea that is being spilled here is brewed with fresh mint picked from Meghan’s garden, or an allergy-busting concoction containing turmeric and cayenne pepper that she blends up for [longtime makeup artist Daniel] Martin,” she wrote.