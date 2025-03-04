Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex’s return to Netflix in a carefully-curated cooking show featuring a slew of her famous LA pals promises viewers a glimpse of Meghan “at home”, showcasing the down-to-earth lifestyle she seemingly shares with Prince Harry.

However, the upcoming series With Love, Meghan, which is now available to watch, has been filmed in a kitchen and home that Ms Markle does not share with her royal husband nor their two children, Archie and Lillibet.

Instead the sprawling £5m estate spotted in the trailer is two miles away from the royal couple’s sprawling £11m Montecito property, as reported by MailOnline.

The idyllic 4,500ft pad, owned by philanthropists Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, has four bedrooms and four bathrooms as well as avocado trees and lemon groves, all nestled in an exclusive gated community.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle in an episode of Netflix’s 'With Love, Meghan’ ( Netflix )

It is the launchpad for Ms Markle’s attempt to channel TV homemaking expert Martha Stewart as she cooks and makes cocktails with celebrity pals such as Suits co-star Abigail Spencer and comedian Kaling.

The kitchen is a far cry from the set up most viewers will be used to as a smiling Ms Markle rustles up deserts for her friends in front of a £15,000 Thermador range cooker, with copper pans retailing between £200 to £600.

In the first trailer for the new series, Ms Markle is also seen donning a beekeeper’s suit, high-fiving guests, making focaccia bread and hugging her husband in a joyous embrace.

open image in gallery Markle in an episode of Netflix’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ hugging Prince Harry ( Netflix )

In a nod to her time living in Britain she also appears to be serving up a desert that looks similar to an Eton Mess, replete with strawberries, cream and mint.

Ms Markle says in the voiceover of the trailer: “I’m going to share some little tips and tricks... and how you incorporate these practices every day.

“We’re not in the pursuit of perfection... we’re in the pursuit of joy,” she adds.

According to Netflix, the “inspiring series, produced by Meghan, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

Ahead of the announcement Ms Markle relaunched her personal Instagram account on 1 January with a video shot by her royal beau on a beach near their home in Montecito, California.

The clip shows her running towards the waves with her back to the camera before stopping to trace “2025” in the sand before running away dressed in an all-white outfit.

The new series comes at a pivotal moment for the royal couple after reports that interest is waning in their exploits.

Their latest project as part of their multi-million pound deal with Netflix, called “Polo”, featured the “grit behind the glamour” of the sport received negative reviews.

In December 2022, Netflix’s royal docuseries Harry & Meghan was watched by over 2.4 million people on its launch day. The Independent has contacted Archewell for comment.