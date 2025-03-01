Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New on Netflix in March 2025: Every movie and TV show, including pivotal Manson family documentary

You’ll immediately want to add this to your watchlist

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 01 March 2025 04:39 EST
Comments
With love, Meghan - Official Netflix trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Spring is en route – and while it might (hopefully) be getting warmer outside, Netflix has plenty of options to keep you fixed to your sofa.

Among the highlights for March, which will see the removal of Netflix’s “best” original film, are new adventure film The Electric State starring Millie Bobby Brown, a new Meghan Markle cookery series previously delayed due to the Los Angeles wildfires, and one-shot drama Adolescence from Boiling Point duo Stephen Graham and Philip Barantini.

This month, Errol Morris, who directed seminal true-crime documentary The Thin Blue Line (1988), will also release his latest, which sees him question “the complex narrative of the Manson family murders” by “challenging the official accounts of the most infamous killing spree of the 1960s”.

Morris told Netflix: “I’ve found myself trapped in a number of different true-crime stories, and the Manson murders are peculiar. You could encapsulate the mystery in just one question: How is it that Manson managed to convince the people around him that killing was OK?”

Below, we’ve run through every movie and TV show set to be released on Netflix in March 2025.The Independent compiled this list with assistance fromWhat’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

Movies

7 March

Delicious – UK/US

Nadaaniyan – UK/US

Plankton The Movie – UK/US

14 March

The Electric State – UK/US

Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix film ‘The Electric State’
Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix film ‘The Electric State’ (Netflix)

21 March

Little Siberia – UK/US

Revelations – UK/US

28 March

The Life List – UK/US

31 March

Promised Hearts – UK/US

TV

1 March

The Potato Lab season one (weekly episodes) – UK/US

4 March

With Love, Meghan – UK/US

Meghan Markle Netflix show
Meghan Markle Netflix show (Netflix)

5 March

Just One Look – UK/US

The Leopard – UK/US

Medusa season one  – UK/US

6 March

Love is Blind: Sweden season two – UK/US

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season one part two – UK/US

7 March

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season seven– UK/US

When Life Gives You Tangerines season one – UK/US

12 March

Temptation Island season six – UK/US

Welcome to the Family season one – UK/US

13 March

Adolescence  – UK/US

Love is Blind: Sweden season two– UK/US

Stephen Graham in one-shot Netflix show ‘Adolescence’
Stephen Graham in one-shot Netflix show ‘Adolescence’ (Netflix)

17 March

Inside season two (daily episodes) – UK/US

19 March

Until You Burn season one – UK/US

Woman of the Dead season two – UK/US

20 March

Bet Your Life season one – UK/US

The Residence season one – UK/US

Wolf King season one – UK/US

21 March

Go! Season one – UK/US

High Tides season two– UK/US

26 March

Caught – UK/US

Million Dollar Secret season one – UK/US

27 March

Survival of the Thickest season two  – UK/US

28 March

The Lady’s Companion season one – UK/US

31 March

Rhythm + Flow: Italy season one – UK/US

Documentary

6 March

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta– UK/US

7 March

Chaos: The Manson Murders– UK/US

‘Manson Family Murders’
‘Manson Family Murders’ (Netflix)

10 March

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden – UK/US

19 March

Twister: Caught in the Storm – UK/US

25 March

Con Mum – UK/US

27 March

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure UK/US

31 March

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer – UK/US

Comedy

4 March

Andrew Schulz: Life– UK/US

12 March

Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (LIVE)  – UK/US

18 March

Bert Kreischer: Lucky – UK/US

25 March

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling – UK/US

John Mulaney is doing another series of live Netflix specials
John Mulaney is doing another series of live Netflix specials (Neftlix)

Sport

2 March

Elimination Chamber (WWE Premium)

Anime

1 March

SAKAMOTO DAYS season one (weekly episodes) – UK/US

6 March

Blue Box season one (weekly episodes) – UK/US

Kids

3 March

Hot Wheels Let’s Race season three – UK

6 March

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe for Friendship – UK/US

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go season three – UK

17 March

CoComelon Lane season four – UK/US

Games

Steel Paws (iOS and Android) – UK/US

LICENCED

Movie

1 March

Annie (2014) – US

Beginners – US

Black Hawk Down – US

Blade Runner: The Final Cut – US

Blood and Bone – US

Cell 211 – US

Do the Right Thing – US

11 Rebels – UK

50 First Dates – US

Friday – US

High-Rise – US

The Holiday – US

Ma – US

Mercy – UK

Midnight in the Switchgrass – US

National Security – US

Next Friday – US

Pride & Prejudice (2005)– US

Runaway Jury – US

See No Evil, Hear No Evil – US

Sicario  – US

Ted – US

Vampires  – US

Wedding Crashers – US

2 March

How To Have Sex – US

6 March

Power Rangers (2017)  – US

8 March

Dampyr – UK

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – UK

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – UK

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is coming to Netflix
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is coming to Netflix (Sony/Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

18 March

The Outrun – US

Sisu – UK

20 March

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera – US

26 March

Dongeng Sang Kancil – US

28 March

Talk to Me – US

Saoirse Ronan in ’The Outrun’
Saoirse Ronan in ’The Outrun’ (Sony Pictures Classic)

TV

1 March

Halo season one – UK

Henry Danger season one – US

Hirugao season one – UK/US

iCarly season one  – US

Resident Alien – UK

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season one – UK

Yamato Nadeshiko season one– UK

2 March

The Other One season one and two – UK

7 March

Japan’s Number One Jerk Salaryman season one (weekly episodes) – US

17 March

The Walking Dead: Dead City season one – US

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ throws characters Maggie and Negan together
‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ throws characters Maggie and Negan together (Fox)

18 March

1883 season one – UK

Love & Hip Hop New York season three and four – US

26 March

I Survived a Crime season two – US

Documentary

What Killed the Ice Age Giants? – UK

Anime

1 March

Cells at Work! Code Black season one – UK/US

C.I.D. season one (weekly episodes) – US

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End season one – UK/US

Naruto season four – UK

2 March

C.I.D. season one (weekly episodes) – US

5 March

The First Frost season one (weekly episodes) – US

7 March

Dragon Ball DAIMA season one (weekly episodes) – US

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in