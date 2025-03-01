Jump to content
Netflix is removing one of its greatest Original movies after seven years

The film is available to watch exclusively on service in UK – but not for much longer

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 01 March 2025 02:48 EST
Annihilation - Teaser Trailer

Netflix users won’t be too happy to discover one of its greatest original films is being removed.

In recent years, subscribers have grown frustrated by the streaming service’s removal of titles released under the “Original” label – with casualties including the TV shows Hemlock Grove and The Alienist and horror film His House.

The latest film to receive the axe is Annihilation, Alex Garland’s sci-fi horror that was exclusively made available in the UK on the streamer exactly seven years ago.

Annihilation – an adaptation of the first book in Jeff Vandermeer’s Southern Reach trilogy – stars Natalie Portman as a biologist who volunteers for a secret mission into alien territory of which previous attempts to explore met with disastrous results.

The reason for its removal is most likely due to the expiration of a rights deal with the film’s distributor, Paramount. Interestingly, the film’s removal coincides with the announcement of a screening at BFI IMAX on 28 April.

Below is a full list of every movie leaving Netflix in March 2025. The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

‘Annihilation’ is being removed from Netflix
‘Annihilation’ is being removed from Netflix (Paramoutn)

1 March

Aloha – US

The Angry Birds Movie – US

Blended – US

Captive Slate – UK

Cinderella Man – US

Due Date – US

Free State of Jones – US

Green Lantern – US

A Haunted House – US

A Haunted House 2 – US

Hotel Transylvania – UK

In the Heart of the Sea – US

Inception – US

Leonardo DiCaprio in Christopher Nolan film ‘Inception’
Leonardo DiCaprio in Christopher Nolan film ‘Inception’ (Warner Bros)

Legends of the Fall – US

Little – US

Mr Peabody & Sherman – US

Oblivion – US

The Other Guys – US

Over the Hedge – US

The Punisher – UK

The Scapegoat  – UK

Scooby-Doo – US

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed – US

Sea of Love – US

Seven Years in Tibet – US

The Sisters Brothers – US

Sixteen Candles – US

Sniper: Legacy – UK

Somewhere – UK

Stand by Me – UK/US

Still Alice – US

Top Five – US

The Transporter Refueled – US

21 Bridges – US

United – UK

Unstoppable (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Without a Paddle – US

2 March

Love Again – US

Ravenous (Netflix Original) – UK/US

3 March

Luccas Neto in: The End of Christmas – UK/US

4 March

Angu Vaikuntapurathu – UK/US

Meskina (Netflix Original) – UK/US

5 March

Rebellion (Netflix Original) – US

6 March

Watcher – US

Maika Monroe in ‘Watcher’
Maika Monroe in ‘Watcher’ (Sundance)

7 March

The Swan Princess: A Fairytale Is Born – US

8 March

Alone – US

The Day After Tomorrow – UK

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – UK

9 March

​​Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – UK

10 March

Bad Country – UK

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah – UK/US

Zombieland – UK

Zombieland: Double Tap – UK

12 March

Aeon Flux – UK

Annihilation (Netflix Original) – UK

Plane – UK

13 March

Once Upon A Time In Lingjian Mountain – UK/US

15 March

The Autopsy of Jane Doe – US

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas – UK

Bypass Road – UK

Damage (2009) – UK

Elizabethtown – UK

Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story – UK/US

Mister America – US

One Piece Film: Strong World – US

Gerard Butler, sadly not on a plane, in ‘Plane’
Gerard Butler, sadly not on a plane, in ‘Plane’ (Kenneth Rexach/Lionsgate)

16 March

For a Good Time, Call… – UK

Gray – UK

Little Lunch – UK

The Purge – UK

The Purge: Election Year – UK

Sing – UK

Trolls – UK

A Walk Among the Tombstones – US

17 March

Simply Black (Netflix Original) – UK

Sun of the Soil – US

18 March

Deadly Illusions – UK/US

Skylines – UK/US

19 March

Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet – UK

20 March

Armageddon Time – UK

21 March

Aftersun – US

Paul Mescal in ‘Aftersun’
Paul Mescal in ‘Aftersun’ (A24)

23 March

Layla M (Netflix Original) – US

The Machine – US

25 March

No Escape – US

30 March

Godzilla vs Kong – US

Mad Max: Fury Road – US

Tom Hardy in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’
Tom Hardy in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

TV

1 March

Back to 1989 – UK/US

Below Deck Sailing Yacht – UK

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation – UK

Friendship Playlist (Netflix Original) – US

The Mindy Project – US

SKY Castle – US

9 March

Champions (Netflix Original) – UK

15 March

WHAM!: Last Christmas Unwrapped – US

16 March

Adele: 30 Greatest Moments – UK

Monk – UK

21 March

Gunpowder – UK

27 March

Happy! – US

Documentary

1 March

Hitler’s Secret Sex Life – UK

Kids

1 March

Bo on the Go! – US

44 Cats – US

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic – UK/US

5 March

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures – UK/US

