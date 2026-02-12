Lucy Beaumont says she’ll ‘definitely’ go into politics ‘at some point’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian and Celebrity Traitors star Lucy Beaumont has revealed an unexpected ambition – saying she “definitely” wants to go into politics at some point in her career.

The 42-year-old is best known for her mockumentary series Meet the Richardsons, which she wrote and starred in with her then-husband Jon Richardson, and her recent stint on Celebrity Traitors. But the stand-up comedian has said she plans to swap the entertainment world for something a little different.

“I want to go into politics at some point. I definitely will,” she told The Times, before revealing: “A few people have said to me, ‘You should do that, you’d be good at this,’ and I will. But I am not there yet, there are things I want to do first, career-wise.”

Beaumont, who hails from Hull, is a Labour supporter but weighing in on the current government, she questioned why “they don’t act urgently on child poverty”. “That’s what they were set up to do, to level things out,” she said.

The star has perhaps prepared for the world of politics by her stint on Celebrity Traitors, where she was double-crossed and betrayed by castle bestie Cat Burns and series winner Alan Carr.

open image in gallery Beaumont plans to swap the world of entertainment for politics ( BBC )

Beaumont managed to get within touching distance of the finale, but was murdered face-to-face by the traitors in the seventh episode of the series.

“I literally would have bet my life on Cat [being Faithful],” she said. “The format is really good but it’s all in the casting, they cast a family.”

Having brutally offed her pal, singer Burns made it to the final – only to fall at the final hurdle, when she was banished at the last round table.

open image in gallery Beaumont had a dramatic send-off in the Traitors castle ( BBC )

Casting is now underway for the second celebrity series of The Traitors, which will be filmed in the Scottish Highlands this summer.

Following the huge success of the inaugural run, plenty of A-listers have thrown their hats in the ring with Danny Dyer revealing he’d be up for a stint in the castle - if the price is right, of course - while a member of the Royal Family has also hinted that they might sign up.

Meanwhile, Beaumont is returning to the stage and will this year star in a 40th anniversary production of Jim Cartwright’s Road in Manchester, before going on tour with her latest stand-up show, titled Bad at Quiz Shows, Good With Weirdos.